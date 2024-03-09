Fantasy baseball draft guide: How you should approach starting pitcher in 2024

Another fantasy baseball draft season, another round of me pleading with anyone who will listen: Do not be afraid to wait on drafting starting pitchers. On one level, I understand it; starters are something like the running backs of the fantasy game, the backbones of every roster, and it’s only natural that people will get antsy about filling their slots before the music stops. But how many times do we have to learn this lesson? There are so many starters to choose from — especially now, when rule changes have conspired to turn run prevention into a weighted random number generator and the line separating the middle class from the tiers above and below it are as thin as ever.

Related 2024 fantasy baseball draft kit

If you want to pass up a five-category hitter to burn a first-round pick on Gerrit Cole or Spencer Strider, be my guest, but time and again we see cheaper pitchers come out of nowhere and expensive ones blow up in their owners’ faces. To wit: Last year, you could’ve had Sonny Gray, Justin Steele, Kodai Senga, Jesus Luzardo and Chris Bassitt and not drafted one starter before 50th overall. Is that cherry picking? Sure, but the point remains that there’s valuable to be had at all stages of the draft, now more than ever.

The aces

Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners

George Kirby, Seattle Mariners

Pablo Lopez, Minnesota Twins

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

I likely won’t have any of the top five names here on a single team of mine this season, and I’m okay with that. The opportunity cost is just too great, and starting pitchers too volatile — every year, some big names flop while some unknowns deliver title-winning seasons. I’d rather wait until, say, pick 50 or so, securing a solid offensive foundation and then pivoting and drafting someone like Castillo or Lopez. The gap between their production and, say, Cole is far less than the gap in production between a fourth-round bat and a second-round bat.

For me, Yamamoto and Skubal are the most interesting names here, guys who have genuine SP1 upside if it all comes together. Of course, there’s also some risk with both — though more with Skubal than Yamamoto, in my opinion — but the upside is obvious. Beyond that, I’m looking for one name from the back end of this tier, preferably someone who will deliver at least a strikeout per inning and has a track record of limiting baserunners (more important than ever under the new rules).

The potential aces

Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers

Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners

Jesus Luzardo, Miami Marlins

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers

Blake Snell, San Diego Padres

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Zach Eflin, Tampa Bay Rays

Eury Perez, Miami Marlins

Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore Orioles

Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals

Bobby Miller, Los Angeles Dodgers

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians

Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox

Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals

Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres

Here’s where we really make our hay. There are plenty of landmines to avoid in this tier — I’m steering clear of Valdez, Nola, Glasnow and Snell at their prices, and Fried’s injury history does make me slightly leery. (Valdez and Nola I just don’t trust, Snell is too volatile and Glasnow has the talent but likely will get treated with kid’s gloves.) But there are also pitchers who could win you your league this season: Perez is going to be an SP1 for the next decade, while Rodriguez, Miller and Ragans seem primed to make leaps of their own. I’m buying back in on Cease now that his price has lowered; like Snell, another guy with big stuff and little command, I want him when the market is low and will pass when the market is high. I’m also buying into a bounce-back from Joe Ryan, who has a lights-out fastball that will likely always lead to homer problems but who’s also due for some positive regression this season.

The middle, part 1

Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates

Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins

Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins

Bryce Miller, Seattle Mariners

Hunter Brown, Houston Astros

Eduardo Rodriguez, Arizona Diamondbacks

Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners

Ryan Pepiot, Tampa Bay Rays

Michael King, San Diego Padres

Nick Pivetta, Boston Red Sox

Carlos Rodon, New York Yankees

Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves

Gavin Williams, Cleveland Guardians

Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

Cristopher Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies

This is part of the Great Middle Class at the position, but the thing that separates these guys from the tier below them is a glimmer of upside. Buehler and Verlander I’m likely passing on at their prices due to injury concern, and King feels tough to buy into given that we have no idea whether he can hold up over a full season’s worth of work. Outside of that, though, I’m buying lots of these guys — Garrett has great command and a great home park, Woo is among my favorite second-year breakouts, Brown got terribly unlucky last season and has the stuff to be a frontline guy, Ober consistently outperforms projections and Pepiot could shine in the Tampa pitching factory. You can make compelling buy-low cases for both Rodon and Sale, and heck, even guys like Lugo and Sanchez, though unremarkable, are locked into rotation spots and should return mid-rotation value.

The middle, part 2

Chris Bassitt, Toronto Blue Jays

Kodai Senga, New York Mets

Jordan Montgomery, free agent

Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays

Yu Darvish, San Diego Padres

Shane Baz, Tampa Bay Rays

Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers

Charlie Morton, Atlanta Braves

Aaron Civale, Tampa Bay Rays

Cristian Javier, Houston Astros

Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Max Scherzer, Texas Rangers

Nick Lodolo, Cincinnati Reds

Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs

Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees

Triston McKenzie, Cleveland Guardians

John Means, Baltimore Orioles

Kenta Maeda, Detroit Tigers

Marcus Stroman, New York Yankees

Brayan Bello, Boston Red Sox

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles

Yusei Kikuchi, Toronto Blue Jays

Jon Gray, Texas Rangers

Lance Lynn, St. Louis Cardinals

Jameson Taillon, Chicago Cubs

I’m not out on these pitchers, necessarily, but they are less exciting to me — with some exceptions. Lodolo is worth a flier to see if he’s finally back healthy — his upside is as high as anyone’s — and Imanaga feels very boom-or-bust. I also think people are sleeping on Cortes, who had his 2023 season waylaid by injury but is throwing the ball well this spring and has been a quality starter in the past on a good team. Generally speaking, though, this tier is full of older guys who I’m not confident will hold up and boring profiles that don’t provide enough strikeouts for the juice to be worth the squeeze.

Sleepers

Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays

Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins

Kutter Crawford, Boston Red Sox

Andrew Abbott, Cincinnati Reds

Reese Olson, Detroit Tigers

Chris Paddack, Minnesota Twins

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels

Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants

Luis Severino, New York Mets

MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals

Trevor Rogers, Miami Marlins

Emmet Sheehan, Los Angeles Angels

Erick Fedde, Chicago White Sox

Frankie Montas, Cincinnati Reds

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Joe Boyle, Oakland Athletics

Sawyer Gipson-Long, Detroit Tigers

Now we’re having some fun. The beauty of the starting pitcher position is that you can manage it on a start-by-start basis — add a guy, or take a late flier on him, then watch him in his first start and go from there. There will always be names to stream on the waiver wire — if nothing else, this article is proof of that — and unlike position players you’re reluctant to let go of, it won’t sink your roster for weeks or months at a time. Cabrera has massive stuff and is slowly making command gains, Canning and Detmers will get all the work they can handle and have shown strikeout upside, Harrison gets an ideal pitcher’s park and a solid rotation spot, Rogers was a budding star just two years ago and is finally healthy, Gore is an excellent post-hype sleeper and Fedde looked like a totally different pitcher while dominating in Korea last year. Happy hunting.