Fantasy baseball draft guide: How you should approach the outfield in 2024

The outfield situation for fantasy baseball in 2024 could best be described as Wil E. Coyote, running right along, confident as can be ... only to look down and discover that what used to be solid ground is now him plummeting to the canyon floor.

The early outfield picture is tremendous: Eight of the first 12 picks are outfielders, and another, Yordan Alvarez, could break into that group as well. You might take that to mean that you should zig where others zag, addressing some other position early and dipping back into the outfielders later. But that would be a grave, grave mistake — outfielders dry up quick, and especially with so many starting spots to fill (at least four, possibly five in some leagues), the pressure is on to establish a foundation as quickly as possible.

Related 2024 fantasy baseball draft kit

Basically, there are two positions around which you should devise your draft strategy in 2024. One is starting pitcher, because one is always starting pitcher, but the other is outfield. With every pick you’re about to make, you should ask yourself if there’s an outfielder who would work just as well. And if there is, you should take him.

Studs

Ronald Acuna, Atlanta Braves

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Juan Soto, New York Yankees

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Here they are: the nine potential first-rounders. All due respect to Bobby Witt Jr. and Freddie Freeman, it feels hard to imagine starting your fantasy team off without nabbing one of these guys early — there are just too many OF spots to fill, and too little quality names. You’ll be fighting an uphill battle the rest of the draft and will have to err on the side of taking one at every point where it’s at all in question.

Acuna is the slam-dunk No. 1 pick, even with his recent meniscus scare. I have Rodriguez over Carroll, largely because of Julio’s superior power and some lingering concern over Carroll’s shoulder injury from last season. Tucker and Betts are as reliable as it gets, with a little upside too, while Tatis Jr. could be this year’s Acuna — the underrated first-rounder who goes nuclear after a year spent getting his feet back under him. The last three names are all in a sub-tier of their own due to their lack of speed, but they’re three of the best hitters in the game, and they’re worthy of their current price.

Something to dream on

Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox

Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves

Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers

Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

Nolan Jones, Colorado Rockies

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Josh Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins

Josh Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

Spencer Steer, Cincinnati Reds

George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays

Evan Carter, Texas Rangers

Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals

Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs

Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers

Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers

Immediately, we’re in “feels like a mid-rounder” territory. Robert is the only one who comes close to matching the tier above, and even he has some red flags — a terrible lineup, a sky-high K rate, a lengthy injury history. I could also be talked into Bellinger — who made real changes in 2023 that I’m buying into — and Jones as genuine power/speed studs. Broadly speaking, though, we’re in OF2 territory. Some names I like: Arozarena showed some still-untapped upside last season, Chisholm Jr. has a sky-high ceiling if he can finally stay healthy, Suzuki is a breakout year waiting to happen and Langford has been absolutely destroying the ball during spring training.

Other than that, I’m uninspired. Harris II doesn’t have the upside to support his current ADP, Garcia’s profile can be had several rounds later (like with, say, Hernandez), Yelich and Reynolds are fine and balanced but ultimately unremarkable, Lowe has platoon and injury concerns and has just one year of big-league track record, Steer is being drafted at his ceiling and Carter’s lack of power and inability to hit lefties are getting overlooked amid his prospect hype.

Starters

Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies

Lane Thomas, Washington Nationals

Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles

Jorge Soler, San Francisco Giants

Cedric Mullins II, Baltimore Orioles

TJ Friedl, Cincinnati Reds

James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

Masataka Yoshida, Boston Red Sox

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Chas McCormick, Houston Astros

Lars Nootbaar, St. Louis Cardinals

Esteury Ruiz, Oakland Athletics

And with that, the party is just about over. Most of these guys can most accurately be described as “workmanlike,” meeting your needs without sinking your team but without any real upside that will get you excited to draft them. It’s worth noting that some of them also come with extreme downside — Mullins II could be a part-time player if he struggles again, Thomas came back to Earth after his scorching-hot June, Castellanos is getting older and trending in the wrong direction, and if Ruiz isn’t good enough to earn regular playing time his steals and his value will dry up instantly. It’s not all barren; Soler has prodigious power, Friedl could be a sneaky add if he can GABP his way into 15-20 homers again, McCormick has underrated power/speed potential and Nootbaar could break out. For the most part, though, you’re mostly here to just do as little harm as possible, ensuring your floor with guys like Happ, Nimmo and Yoshida who won’t kill you but are lacking in one way or another.

Sleepers

Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals

Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

Christopher Morel, Chicago Cubs

Kerry Carpenter, Detroit Tigers

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Tyler O’Neill, Boston Red Sox

Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers

Jack Suwinski, Pittsburgh Pirates

Will Benson, Cincinnati Reds

Alex Kirilloff, Minnesota Twins

Parker Meadows, Detroit Tigers

Jose Siri, Tampa Bay Rays

Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox

Nelson Velazquez, Kansas City Royals

Matt Wallner, Minnesota Twins

Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles

Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox

Four of the top five on this list — Walker, Greene, Carpenter and Duran — are worthy starters, and I was tempted to put them in the previous group. But to keep things consistent across positions, grouping a player with the sleepers is less about ordinal ranking and more a comment on a guy’s upside — it stands to reason that some of the best sleepers should be drafted ahead of some of the blah choices from previous groups. Walker has the most overall upside of the four, being the prospect who everyone was salivating over at this time a year ago, but the other three have their specialties — namely, batting average for Greene, home runs for Carpenter and stolen bases for Duran. And they all figure to bat at or near the top of their lineups, while contributing at least a little bit in every category.

Every else here is a relative Hail Mary. You’re hoping a change of scenery fixes O’Neill. You’re hoping playing time opens up sooner than later for Rafaela and Cowser. I wouldn’t say any of these are high-probability bets, but even so, my favorites to draft from the Hail Marys are Frelick (for batting average and speed) and Wallner (for power).

Category helpers

Runs: Nimmo, Kwan, Greene, Duran, Meadows

Homers: Hernandez, Soler, Morel

RBI: Santander, Hernandez, Soler, Marcell Ozuna

Steals: Duran, Mullins, Starling Marte, Friedl, Willi Castro, Jose Siri, Meadows, Jake Fraley, Will Benson

Average: Jung Hoo Lee, Yoshida, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Kwan