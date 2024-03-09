Fantasy baseball draft guide: How you should approach second base in 2024

Second base might be the most confounding position in fantasy this season. Note that “confounding” is not the same as “bad”. But there are so many statistical profiles, at every draft point and every risk level, that it’s hard to summarize neatly, or to reduce into a single plan of attack.

So maybe ... don’t have one? Instead, let second base be your ultimate draft regulator — the way to balance things out depending on how your first few rounds have shaken out. Need power? Light on speed? Second base is your path to getting back on track, especially in the middle rounds when roster needs begin to become clear. (Unless, of course, you wind up with Mookie Betts in the middle of round one, a strategy I certainly wouldn’t argue with.) Other than that, though, things become wide open very quickly, giving you a ton of freedom to maneuver.

Studs

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Betts should probably be in a tier of his own here, just a cut above Albies and with far less risk in the profile than Semien and Altuve as they push into their mid-30s. There are points in the early rounds at which I’d take any of those three guys, especially Albies, but given the abundance of middle-round options that we’re about to get to, I understand if you don’t want to stomach the risk that Semien and Altuve bring. If, say, Francisco Lindor or Pete Alonso are still on the board, I’d pull the trigger there every time.

Starters

Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds

Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

Spencer Steer, Cincinnati Reds

Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees

Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies

Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians

Thairo Estrada, San Francisco Giants

Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres

Isaac Paredes, Tampa Bay Rays

Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Gorman, St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

Zack Gelof, Oakland Athletics

Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds

Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies

Brandon Drury, Los Angeles Angels

Like I said: Holy mid-round options, Batman! What stands out here is not just the sheer quantity, but also how many different profiles there are in this tier. Want speed? I’m out on Kim this season — his stolen-base spike last year feels unsustainable, even with the rule changes, and he’s not that good of a hitter — but you still have guys like Hoerner, Stott, Gimenez and Estrada to choose from. Want balance? Spencer Steer, Gleyber Torres and Ketel Marte have you covered. Want power? Nolan Gorman and Isaac Paredes could hit 30-35 bombs. Want upside? Zack Gelof and Matt McLain could become early-round picks this time next year. Want safety? Brandon Drury and Ryan McMahon are locked into playing time and shouldn’t hurt you. Get to, say, round seven or eight, take stock of what you need, and formulate a plan from there.

Sleepers

Edouard Julien, Minnesota Twins

Christopher Morel, Chicago Cubs

Jorge Polanco, Seattle Mariners

Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers

Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles

Shortstop is far deeper than second base at just about every level, and therefore far likelier to fill your MI spot. But there are some sleepers here to consider as we get later in drafts — I like just about all of these guys at their current price, but especially Julien (big-time power, a few steals, locked into the top of the Twins order) and Morel (huge upside if he does in fact win the Cubs’ third-base job). Polanco and Lowe are maybe unexciting but could return a huge profit if they stay healthy, while Lux and Westburg are post-hype sleepers that should play regularly for good teams and have balanced, solid skill sets.

Category helpers

Runs: Marte, Lux

Homers: Morel, Gorman, Polanco, Lowe

RBI: N/A

Steals: Estrada, Edman, Lux, Willi Castro, Whit Merrifield

Average: Arraez, Amed Rosario, Jeff McNeil