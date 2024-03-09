Fantasy baseball draft guide: How you should approach second base in 2024

Second base might be the most confounding position in fantasy this season. Note that “confounding” is not the same as “bad”. But there are so many statistical profiles, at every draft point and every risk level, that it’s hard to summarize neatly, or to reduce into a single plan of attack.
So maybe ... don’t have one? Instead, let second base be your ultimate draft regulator — the way to balance things out depending on how your first few rounds have shaken out. Need power? Light on speed? Second base is your path to getting back on track, especially in the middle rounds when roster needs begin to become clear. (Unless, of course, you wind up with Mookie Betts in the middle of round one, a strategy I certainly wouldn’t argue with.) Other than that, though, things become wide open very quickly, giving you a ton of freedom to maneuver.
Studs
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
Betts should probably be in a tier of his own here, just a cut above Albies and with far less risk in the profile than Semien and Altuve as they push into their mid-30s. There are points in the early rounds at which I’d take any of those three guys, especially Albies, but given the abundance of middle-round options that we’re about to get to, I understand if you don’t want to stomach the risk that Semien and Altuve bring. If, say, Francisco Lindor or Pete Alonso are still on the board, I’d pull the trigger there every time.
Starters
Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds
Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs
Spencer Steer, Cincinnati Reds
Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees
Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies
Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians
Thairo Estrada, San Francisco Giants
Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres
Isaac Paredes, Tampa Bay Rays
Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins
Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Nolan Gorman, St. Louis Cardinals
Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals
Zack Gelof, Oakland Athletics
Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds
Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
Brandon Drury, Los Angeles Angels
Like I said: Holy mid-round options, Batman! What stands out here is not just the sheer quantity, but also how many different profiles there are in this tier. Want speed? I’m out on Kim this season — his stolen-base spike last year feels unsustainable, even with the rule changes, and he’s not that good of a hitter — but you still have guys like Hoerner, Stott, Gimenez and Estrada to choose from. Want balance? Spencer Steer, Gleyber Torres and Ketel Marte have you covered. Want power? Nolan Gorman and Isaac Paredes could hit 30-35 bombs. Want upside? Zack Gelof and Matt McLain could become early-round picks this time next year. Want safety? Brandon Drury and Ryan McMahon are locked into playing time and shouldn’t hurt you. Get to, say, round seven or eight, take stock of what you need, and formulate a plan from there.
Sleepers
Edouard Julien, Minnesota Twins
Christopher Morel, Chicago Cubs
Jorge Polanco, Seattle Mariners
Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays
Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers
Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles
Shortstop is far deeper than second base at just about every level, and therefore far likelier to fill your MI spot. But there are some sleepers here to consider as we get later in drafts — I like just about all of these guys at their current price, but especially Julien (big-time power, a few steals, locked into the top of the Twins order) and Morel (huge upside if he does in fact win the Cubs’ third-base job). Polanco and Lowe are maybe unexciting but could return a huge profit if they stay healthy, while Lux and Westburg are post-hype sleepers that should play regularly for good teams and have balanced, solid skill sets.
Category helpers
Runs: Marte, Lux
Homers: Morel, Gorman, Polanco, Lowe
RBI: N/A
Steals: Estrada, Edman, Lux, Willi Castro, Whit Merrifield
Average: Arraez, Amed Rosario, Jeff McNeil