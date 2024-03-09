Fantasy baseball relief pitcher preview: Rankings, tiers, targets, top prospects and more

We’re almost there, everybody: After a long, cold, frustratingly slow offseason, MLB’s regular season begins on Wednesday, March 20, with the Dodgers and Padres squaring off in Seoul (the 28 other teams will get things started on Thursday, March 28). With precious little time to go until Opening Day, now is the time to start cranking up your fantasy baseball drafts — and we’re here to be your one-stop shop for all things draft prep. We just recently unveiled our top 300 overall for redraft leagues in 2024, as well as dynasty rankings and top prospects to know; now it’s time to start breaking things down position by position, giving you the lay of the land along with positional rankings, tiers, sleepers, busts and breakouts.

Next up: relief pitcher, which as a position feels healthier than it has in a long time. For all the considerable talk in recent years about teams rethinking bullpen usage and moving away from a traditional closer, this season features more seemingly stable situations than we’ve grown accustomed to. Of course, it won’t take long for that to be thrown into chaos once the regular season starts, and “just rank all 30 prospective closers by job security” is a trickier task than it sounds. More than just about any other position, relievers are dependent upon small-sample noise and team context, as well as a unique place in the 5x5 category landscape.

2024 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 30 relief pitchers

2024 fantasy baseball relief pitcher rankings Rank Name Team ESPN Eligibility Yahoo! Eligibility Rank Name Team ESPN Eligibility Yahoo! Eligibility 1 Devin Williams Brewers RP RP 2 Edwin Diaz Mets RP RP 3 Josh Hader Astros RP RP 4 Jhoan Duran Twins RP RP 5 Camilo Doval Giants RP RP 6 Emmanuel Clase Guardians RP RP 7 Raisel Iglesias Braves RP RP 8 Jordan Romano Blue Jays RP RP 9 David Bednar Pirates RP RP 10 Alexis Diaz Reds RP RP 11 Ryan Helsley Cardinals RP RP 12 Paul Sewald Diamondbacks RP RP 13 Andres Munoz Mariners RP RP 14 Pete Fairbanks Rays RP RP 15 Evan Phillips Dodgers RP RP 16 Kenley Jansen Red Sox RP RP 17 Tanner Scott Marlins RP RP 18 Clay Holmes Yankees RP RP 19 Adbert Alzolay Cubs RP RP 20 Craig Kimbrel Orioles RP RP 21 Jose Leclerc Rangers RP RP 22 Alex Lange Tigers RP RP 23 Jose Alvarado Phillies RP RP 24 Kyle Finnegan Nationals RP RP 25 Robert Stephenson Angels RP RP 26 Carlos Estevez Angels RP RP 27 Mason Miller Athletics RP RP 28 Robert Suarez Padres RP RP 29 Will Smith Royals RP RP 30 Yuki Matsui Padres RP RP 31 Hunter Harvey Nationals RP RP

Relief pitcher tiers

The Elite: Devin Williams, Edwin Diaz, Josh Hader

The Near-Elite: Camilo Doval, Jhoan Duran, Emmanuel Clase, Raisel Iglesias, David Bednar, Alexis Diaz, Jordan Romano

The Next-Best Things: Ryan Helsley, Paul Sewald, Andres Munoz, Pete Fairbanks, Evan Phillips, Tanner Scott, Kenley Jansen, Adbert Alzolay, Clay Holmes

The Fallback Options: Craig Kimbrel, Jose Alvarado, Alex Lange, Jose Leclerc, Carlos Estevez

The Last Resorts: Kyle Finnegan, Will Smith, Robert Suarez, Robert Stephenson, Mason Miller, Justin Lawrence

The Next-in-Line: David Robertson, Hunter Harvey, Yuki Matsui, Kevin Ginkel, Jason Adam, James McArthur, Ryan Pressly, Bryan Abreu, Hector Neris, Yennier Cano

Relief pitcher sleeper

Jose Alvarado, Philadelphia Phillies

We know that the Phillies are going to win their fair share of games, and we know manager Rob Thomson likes to have a guy in the ninth — just look at how he used Craig Kimbrel last season. We also know that Alvarado is the most talented guy in that bullpen, with a triple-digit fastball and wipeout cutter from the left side, and that he was about to run away with the closer’s role last summer before an elbow injury waylaid things. That injury, and the perceived murkiness around Philly’s bullpen depth chart, is keeping Alvarado’s price artificially low, but he seems like a natural fit for the job.

Relief pitcher breakout

Robert Stephenson, Los Angeles Angels

Really, this breakout happened last year; upon being traded from the Pirates to the Rays last summer, Stephenson posted a 2.35 ERA with a whopping 60 strikeouts in just 38.1 innings, largely thanks to a downright unhittable cutter. Carlos Estevez is technically the incumbent closer for the Angels, but he was a mess in the second half last season, and it won’t be long before Ron Washington is forced to make a change. L.A. won’t be great this year, but they’ll be better than you think despite losing Shohei Ohtani, and Stephenson is set for a monster year.

Relief pitcher bust

Alexis Diaz, Cincinnati Reds

The rebuild has borne fruit, and now the Reds are well and truly expecting to contend in 2024. That puts a lot of pressure on Diaz, especially considering the help Cincinnati has brought into the bullpen over the winter. All of which shortens the righty’s leash considerably, which is a troubling thought considering his extreme fly-ball tendencies and extreme hitter’s park. Diaz’s slider is legit, but his fastball is mediocre, and it’s not hard to see a rash of poor homer luck — and a couple conspicuous blown saves — putting his job in jeopardy.