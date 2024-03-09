Fantasy baseball outfield preview: Rankings, tiers, targets, top prospects and more

We’re almost there, everybody: After a long, cold, frustratingly slow offseason, MLB’s regular season begins on Wednesday, March 20, with the Dodgers and Padres squaring off in Seoul (the 28 other teams will get things started on Thursday, March 28). With precious little time to go until Opening Day, now is the time to start cranking up your fantasy baseball drafts — and we’re here to be your one-stop shop for all things draft prep. We just recently unveiled our top 300 overall for redraft leagues in 2024, as well as dynasty rankings and top prospects to know; now it’s time to start breaking things down position by position, giving you the lay of the land along with positional rankings, tiers, sleepers, busts and breakouts.

Next up: the outfield, a position that ... might be the shallowest in all of fantasy, at this point. Granted, part of that is due to the fact that most leagues require you to start four or five of them, volume that’s bound to put some stress on any player pool. But the fact remains that while there’s plenty of elite talent in the outfield this year, things drop off pretty quickly — if you don’t get aggressive addressing your starters here, you could find yourself chasing luck-fueled breakouts or low-floor players pretty quickly. Heck, taking three outfielders with your first three picks might actually be a viable strategy, especially in roto leagues, considering how quickly the position thins out after that. I’m not saying it’s what you should do, but go through the list below and you might see what I mean.

2024 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 101 outfielders

2024 fantasy baseball outfield rankings Rank Name Team ESPN Eligibility Yahoo! Eligibility Rank Name Team ESPN Eligibility Yahoo! Eligibility 1 Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves OF OF 2 Julio Rodriguez Mariners OF OF 3 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks OF OF 4 Kyle Tucker Astros OF OF 5 Mookie Betts Dodgers 2B/OF 2B/SS/OF 6 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres OF OF 7 Juan Soto Yankees OF OF 8 Aaron Judge Yankees OF OF 9 Yordan Alvarez Astros OF OF 10 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox OF OF 11 Adolis Garcia Rangers OF OF 12 Randy Arozarena Rays OF OF 13 Michael Harris II Braves OF OF 14 Cody Bellinger Free agent 1B/OF 1B/OF 15 Nolan Jones Rockies OF 1B/OF 16 Mike Trout Angels OF OF 17 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Marlins OF OF 18 Christian Yelich Brewers OF OF 19 Josh Lowe Rays OF OF 20 Spencer Steer Reds 1B/3B/OF 1B/2B/3B/OF 21 Nick Castellanos Phillies OF OF 22 Lane Thomas Nationals OF OF 23 Seiya Suzuki Cubs OF OF 24 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers OF OF 25 Jordan Walker Cardinals OF OF 26 Evan Carter Rangers OF OF 27 Kyle Schwarber Phillies OF OF 28 Riley Greene Tigers OF OF 29 Jackson Chourio Brewers OF OF 30 Bryan Reynolds Pirates OF OF 31 Anthony Santander Orioles OF 1B/OF 32 George Springer Blue Jays OF OF 33 Esteury Ruiz Athletics OF OF 34 Jorge Soler Free agent OF OF 35 Cedric Mullins II Orioles OF OF 36 TJ Friedl Reds OF OF 37 James Outman Dodgers OF OF 38 Tommy Edman Cardinals 2B/SS/OF 2B/SS/OF 39 Masataka Yoshida Red Sox OF OF 40 Ian Happ Cubs OF OF 41 Jarren Duran Red Sox OF OF 42 Brandon Nimmo Mets OF OF 43 Steven Kwan Guardians OF OF 44 Chas McCormick Astros OF OF 45 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals OF OF 46 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays OF OF 47 Wyatt Langford Rangers OF OF 48 Kerry Carpenter Tigers OF OF 49 Christopher Morel Cubs OF 2B/OF 50 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks OF OF 51 Tyler O'Neill Red Sox OF OF 52 Starling Marte Mets OF OF 53 Eloy Jimenez White Sox OF OF 54 Luis Rengifo Angels 2B/SS/3B 2B/SS/3B/OF 55 Taylor Ward Angels OF OF 56 Sal Frelick Brewers OF OF 57 Whit Merrifield Free agent 2B/OF 2B/OF 58 Jung Hoo Lee Giants OF OF 59 Leody Taveras Rangers OF OF 60 Kris Bryant Rockies OF 1B/OF 61 Max Kepler Twins OF OF 62 Jack Suwinski Pirates OF OF 63 Jarred Kelenic Braves OF OF 64 MJ Melendez Royals OF C/OF 65 Nelson Velazquez Royals OF OF 66 Bryan De La Cruz Marlins OF OF 67 Willi Castro Twins 3B/OF 2B/3B/OF 68 Gavin Lux Dodgers 2B/OF 2B/OF 69 Will Benson Reds OF OF 70 Henry Davis Pirates OF OF 71 Jose Siri Rays OF OF 72 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees OF OF 73 Parker Meadows Tigers OF OF 74 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs OF OF 75 Austin Hays Orioles OF OF 76 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 2B 1B/2B/OF 77 Brent Rooker Athletics OF OF 78 Ezequiel Duran Rangers SS/OF SS/3B/OF 79 Tommy Pham Free agent OF OF 80 Mark Canha Tigers OF OF 81 Matt Wallner Twins OF OF 82 Jake Fraley Reds OF OF 83 Luke Raley Mariners 1B/OF 1B/OF 84 Brandon Marsh Phillies OF OF 85 Alex Kirilloff Twins 1B 1B/OF 86 Harrison Bader Mets OF OF 87 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox SS/OF SS/OF 88 Alex Verdugo Yankees OF OF 89 Jeff McNeil Mets 2B/OF 2B/OF 90 Alek Thomas Diamondbacks OF OF 91 Adam Duvall Free agent OF OF 92 Johan Rojas Phillies OF OF 93 Joc Pederson Diamondbacks OF OF 94 Jasson Dominguez Yankees OF OF 95 Kyle Isbel Royals OF OF 96 Andrew Benintendi White Sox OF OF 97 Hunter Renfroe Royals OF OF 98 Mitch Haniger Mariners OF OF 99 Zach McKinstry Tigers 2B/3B/OF 2B/SS/3B/OF 100 Ryan O'Hearn Orioles 1B 1B/OF 101 Andrew McCutchen Pirates OF OF

Outfield tiers

The Tier of His Own: Ronald Acuna

The First-Rounders: Julio Rodriguez, Corbin Carroll, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts, Fernando Tatis, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Yordan Alvarez

The Near-Elite: Luis Robert, Adolis Garcia, Randy Arozarena, Michael Harris II, Cody Bellinger, Nolan Jones, Mike Trout, Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Next-Best Things: Christian Yelich, Josh Lowe, Spencer Steer, Nick Castellanos, Lane Thomas, Seiya Suzuki, Teoscar Hernandez, Jordan Walker, Jackson Chourio, Riley Greene

The Fallback Options: Evan Carter, Kyle Schwarber, Bryan Reynolds, Anthony Santander, George Springer, Esteury Ruiz, Jorge Soler, Cedric Mullins, TJ Friedl, James Outman, Tommy Edman, Masataka Yoshida, Ian Happ, Jarren Duran, Brandon Nimmo, Steven Kwan, Chas McCormick, Lars Nootbaar, Daulton Varsho, Wyatt Langford, Kerry Carpenter, Christopher Morel

The Last Resorts: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Tyler O’Neill, Starling Marte, Eloy Jimenez, Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward, Sal Frelick, Jung Hoo Lee, Leody Taveras, Kris Bryant, Max Kepler, Jack Suwinski, Jarred Kelenic, MJ Melendez, Nelson Velazquez, Bryan De La Cruz, Willi Castro, Gavin Lux, Will Benson, Henry Davis, Jose Siri, Giancarlo Stanton, Parker Meadows

The Leftovers: Pete-Crow Armstrong, Austin Hays, Brendan Donovan, Brent Rooker, Ezequiel Duran, Tommy Pham, Mark Canha, Matt Wallner, Jake Fraley, Luke Raley, Brandon Marsh, Alex Kirilloff, Harrison Bader, Ceddanne Rafaela, Alex Verdugo, Jeff McNeil, Alek Thomas, Adam Duvall, Johan Rojas, Joc Pederson, Jasson Dominguez, Kyle Isbel, Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Renfroe, Mitch Haniger, Ryan O’Hearn, Andrew McCutchen

Outfield sleeper

Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs

Once again, Suzuki flashed the potential for big-league stardom while, once again, failing to put it all together over a full season. Still, his .938 second-half OPS points at the type of player he can become: He hits the ball as hard as just about anyone, has good plate discipline and has more than enough athleticism to swipe 15-20 bases. If this is the year he finally gets all those tools into games, we could be looking at a .290/30/10 season in the middle of a strong lineup, which would be enough for a top-12 outfielder finish.

Outfield breakout

Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

This breakout should’ve happened last year, but two more significant injuries — a fractured fibula followed by a torn ligament in his non-throwing elbow — waylaid Greene’s 2023 season. Despite all that, though, he still hit .288/.349/.447, with very solid underlying metrics suggesting he deserved even better. Given his injury history and how important he is to Detroit’s rebuild, he likely won’t run enough to be too impactful in steals. Even if he settles around 10 there, though, he should be a plus in batting average with 20-25 homers and strong counting stats hitting second or third in the Tigers lineup.

Outfield bust

Josh Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

The case against Lowe begins with a simple fact: He’s not an everyday player for the Rays, and he likely never will be. Tampa is going to leverage every single matchup, platooning its way to a playoff berth despite limited resources. That’s going to cost Lowe, who will pretty much always sit against lefties. And considering his mediocre defense in right, he could be out of a job if he gets off to a slow start at the plate, with plenty of other viable candidates around him. The playing time cap limits the ceiling here, and the floor is somewhere in the basement, which is a hard combination to stomach this early in drafts — especially for a guy with such a limited track record of MLB production.

Top outfield prospects

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 20

Minor League stats: .283 BA (531 AB), 22 HR, 44 SB, .805 OPS, 43 BB, 104 K

ETA: Opening Day

Chourio continues to grow by leaps and bounds, slashing his strikeout rate and improving his plate approach despite making the big leap to Double-A at just 19 years old. Now he’s fighting for a job in camp, with a big-time extension suggesting he’s likely to earn one somewhere in Milwaukee’s outfield. There’s likely to be a learning curve at the plate, but his raw power and speed should be enough to produce fantasy value even while the batting average lags a bit.

Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers

Age: 22

Minor League stats: 360 BA (161 AB), 10 HR, 12 SB, 1.157 OPS, 36 BB, 34 K

ETA: Opening Day?

Langford lit the Minors on fire after being taken fourth overall last summer, and now he’s banging down the door to Texas’ crowded outfield with a strong spring. It remains to be seen where the Rangers might fit him in, but he’s ready right now, and his impeccable strike-zone judgment and picture-perfect swing could make him a triple-slash threat along the lines of Juan Soto — and put him just ahead of the next guy on this list.

Evan Carter, Texas Rangers

Age: 21

Minor League stats: .288 BA (420 AB), 13 HR, 26 SB, .863 OPS, 81 BB, 111 K

Major League stats: .307 BA (62 AB), 5 HR, 3 SB, 12 BB, 24 K

ETA: Opening Day

Carter’s MLB debut was no doubt impressive, starting in the outfield and hitting high in the order for a team that won the World Series. But while his defense will likely assure him playing time, there are some red flags here, notably a high strikeout rate and persistent platoon issues against lefties. He’s also not likely to put up particularly gaudy power numbers, meaning he’ll be more balanced contributor like lesser Christian Yelich rather than a five-category monster like MVP Christian Yelich.

James Wood, Washington Nationals

Age: 21

Minor League stats: .262 BA (473 AB), 26 HR, 18 SB, .874 OPS, 65 BB, 173 K

ETA: Midsummer

It’s hard to look at Wood’s 6-foot-7 frame and not dream of fantasy stardom, especially as he hits well this spring. There’s reason to pump the brakes a bit — his strikeout rate climbed to 34 percent during a lengthy stay at Double-A, for starters — but Wood continues to improve and make adjustments, and like Aaron Judge before him, he’s a far better athlete than you’d expect from a guy that big. The Nationals outfield is wide open, and while Wood might experience some growing pains at first, the sky is the limit.

Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals

Age: 22

Minor League stats: .292 BA (137 AB), 5 HR, 4 SB, .845 OPS, 14 BB, 38 K

ETA: Midsummer

Speaking of the Nats’ wide-open outfield: Crews could be quicker to the Majors than Wood after three years dominating SEC competition at LSU. WhileLangford was the early standout from the 2023 draft, Crews was actually the higher rated of the two going in, and like Langford, he projects to hit for both average and power — although maybe not exceptionally in either area — while reaching base at a high rate.