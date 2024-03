Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings: Top 500 overall entering 2024 MLB season

We’re almost there, everybody: After a long, cold, frustratingly slow offseason, MLB’s regular season begins on Wednesday, March 20, with the Dodgers and Padres squaring off in Seoul (the 28 other teams will get things started on Thursday, March 28). With precious little time to go until Opening Day, now is the time to start cranking up your fantasy baseball drafts — and we’re here to be your one-stop shop for all things draft prep. We just recently unveiled our top 300 overall for redraft leagues in 2024, and here we’ll be tackling the top 300 overall in dynasty formats.

Obviously, these rankings are for long-team leagues only — and, as such, prioritize future value more heavily than simply what a player is projected to do this season. Some other caveats to note:

These rankings account for a 15-team dynasty league with a standard, 5x5 scoring format, weekly lineups, and one catcher, in which players can be kept forever without contracts/salaries

Home park, and other team context like it, matters to an extent, but probably not as much as you think; players move and variables change over the long-term, and these rankings skew more heavily toward a “true” evaluation of a player’s talent

These rankings consider the present value of long-term production, and shouldn’t be confused with trade value rankings — rebuilding teams should place emphasis on youth and heavily discount current production

These rankings omit players under active investigation by law enforcement and/or MLB

2024 fantasy baseball dynasty rankings: Top 500 overall