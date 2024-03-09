Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 300 overall for 2024 MLB season

We’re almost there, everybody: After a long, cold, frustratingly slow offseason, MLB’s regular season begins on Wednesday, March 20, with the Dodgers and Padres squaring off in Seoul (the 28 other teams will get things started on Thursday, March 28). With precious little time to go until Opening Day, now is the time to start firing up your redraft fantasy baseball leagues — and we’re here to be your one-stop shop for all things draft prep. We’ll be breaking things down from every angle in the days to come, from position previews to sleepers to busts, but let’s kick things off with an overall ranking of the top 300 players for fantasy baseball in 2024.

In an era of unprecedented young talent, it’s no surprise that the top of our list is dominated by hitters with an elite combination of power and speed — highlighted by Ronald Acuna Jr., the consensus choice at No. 1 after putting up the first 40/70 season in MLB history. After that, it’s a smorgasbord of 40/40 candidates, from Julio Rodriguez to Bobby Witt Jr. to Corbin Carroll to Kyle Tucker. If you’re not coming out of the first round with a solid foundation across all five offensive categories, you’re going to find yourself immediately playing catch up.

A quick note before we get started. This list is for standard, 5x5 redraft leagues, projecting yearlong production. Prospects are included in these rankings, with their spot accounting for when they’re expected to hit the big-league roster. The top 301 is projecting how the entire season will go, so even if a prospect is lower down, they could be called up in a few months and become a vital part of your team. Even if they aren’t productive now, they are worthy of a stash if you can swing it. Got all that? Then let’s get to it.

2024 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 300 overall