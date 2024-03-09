 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 300 overall for 2024 MLB season

We go through the top overall rankings for the 2024 fantasy baseball season.

By Chris Landers
Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on October 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

We’re almost there, everybody: After a long, cold, frustratingly slow offseason, MLB’s regular season begins on Wednesday, March 20, with the Dodgers and Padres squaring off in Seoul (the 28 other teams will get things started on Thursday, March 28). With precious little time to go until Opening Day, now is the time to start firing up your redraft fantasy baseball leagues — and we’re here to be your one-stop shop for all things draft prep. We’ll be breaking things down from every angle in the days to come, from position previews to sleepers to busts, but let’s kick things off with an overall ranking of the top 300 players for fantasy baseball in 2024.

In an era of unprecedented young talent, it’s no surprise that the top of our list is dominated by hitters with an elite combination of power and speed — highlighted by Ronald Acuna Jr., the consensus choice at No. 1 after putting up the first 40/70 season in MLB history. After that, it’s a smorgasbord of 40/40 candidates, from Julio Rodriguez to Bobby Witt Jr. to Corbin Carroll to Kyle Tucker. If you’re not coming out of the first round with a solid foundation across all five offensive categories, you’re going to find yourself immediately playing catch up.

A quick note before we get started. This list is for standard, 5x5 redraft leagues, projecting yearlong production. Prospects are included in these rankings, with their spot accounting for when they’re expected to hit the big-league roster. The top 301 is projecting how the entire season will go, so even if a prospect is lower down, they could be called up in a few months and become a vital part of your team. Even if they aren’t productive now, they are worthy of a stash if you can swing it. Got all that? Then let’s get to it.

2024 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 300 overall

2024 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 300 overall

Rank Name Team ESPN Eligibility Yahoo! Eligibility
1 Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves OF OF
2 Julio Rodriguez Mariners OF OF
3 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals SS SS
4 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks OF OF
5 Kyle Tucker Astros OF OF
6 Mookie Betts Dodgers 2B/OF 2B/SS/OF
7 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres OF OF
8 Juan Soto Yankees OF OF
9 Aaron Judge Yankees OF OF
10 Trea Turner Phillies SS SS
11 Yordan Alvarez Astros OF OF
12 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers DH DH
13 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1B 1B
14 Bryce Harper Phillies 1B 1B
15 Jose Ramirez Guardians 3B 3B
16 Spencer Strider Braves SP SP
17 Francisco Lindor Mets SS SS
18 Ozzie Albies Braves 2B 2B
19 Matt Olson Braves 1B 1B
20 Marcus Semien Rangers 2B 2B
21 Gerrit Cole Yankees SP SP
22 Corey Seager Rangers SS SS
23 Rafael Devers Red Sox 3B 3B
24 Austin Riley Braves 3B 3B
25 Corbin Burnes Orioles SP SP
26 Bo Bichette Blue Jays SS SS
27 Pete Alonso Mets 1B 1B
28 Zack Wheeler Phillies SP SP
29 Jose Altuve Astros 2B 2B
30 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox OF OF
31 Adolis Garcia Rangers OF OF
32 Gunnar Henderson Orioles SS/3B SS/3B
33 Randy Arozarena Rays OF OF
34 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 1B 1B
35 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays SP SP
36 Michael Harris II Braves OF OF
37 Luis Castillo Mariners SP SP
38 George Kirby Mariners SP SP
39 Pablo Lopez Twins SP SP
40 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers SP SP
41 CJ Abrams Nationals SS SS
42 Cody Bellinger Cubs 1B/OF 1B/OF
43 Nolan Jones Rockies OF 1B/OF
44 Devin Williams Brewers RP RP
45 Edwin Diaz Mets RP RP
46 Matt McLain Reds 2B/SS 2B/SS
47 Freddy Peralta Brewers SP SP
48 Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals 1B 1B
49 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks SP SP
50 Nico Hoerner Cubs 2B 2B/SS
51 Josh Hader Astros RP RP
52 Jhoan Duran Twins RP RP
53 Logan Webb Giants SP SP
54 Mike Trout Angels OF OF
55 Logan Gilbert Mariners SP SP
56 Tarik Skubal Tigers SP SP
57 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Marlins OF OF
58 Christian Walker Diamondbacks 1B 1B
59 Oneil Cruz Pirates SS SS
60 Camilo Doval Giants RP RP
61 Jesus Luzardo Marlins SP SP
62 Christian Yelich Brewers OF OF
63 Framber Valdez Astros SP SP
64 Royce Lewis Twins 3B 3B
65 Josh Lowe Rays OF OF
66 Aaron Nola Phillies SP SP
67 Emmanuel Clase Guardians RP RP
68 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers SP SP
69 Blake Snell Free agent SP SP
70 Manny Machado Padres 3B 3B
71 Max Fried Braves SP SP
72 Spencer Steer Reds 1B/3B/OF 1B/2B/3B/OF
73 Raisel Iglesias Braves RP RP
74 Jordan Romano Blue Jays RP RP
75 Elly De La Cruz Reds SS/3B SS/3B
76 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 3B 3B
77 David Bednar Pirates RP RP
78 Alex Bregman Astros 3B 3B
79 Zach Eflin Rays SP SP
80 Alexis Diaz Reds RP RP
81 Gleyber Torres Yankees 2B 2B
82 Triston Casas Red Sox 1B 1B
83 Will Smith Dodgers C C
84 Nick Castellanos Phillies OF OF
85 Justin Steele Cubs SP SP
86 Eury Perez Marlins SP SP
87 Josh Naylor Guardians 1B 1B
88 Xander Bogaerts Padres SS SS
89 Joe Ryan Twins SP SP
90 Lane Thomas Nationals OF OF
91 Josh Jung Rangers 3B 3B
92 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles SP SP
93 Bryson Stott Phillies 2B 2B
94 Seiya Suzuki Cubs OF OF
95 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers OF OF
96 Sonny Gray Cardinals SP SP
97 Andres Gimenez Guardians 2B 2B
98 Dansby Swanson Cubs SS SS
99 Bobby Miller Dodgers SP SP
100 Jordan Walker Cardinals OF OF
101 Anthony Volpe Yankees SS SS
102 Tanner Bibee Guardians SP SP
103 Evan Carter Rangers OF OF
104 Kyle Schwarber Phillies OF OF
105 Riley Greene Tigers OF OF
106 Jackson Chourio Brewers OF OF
107 Adley Rutschman Orioles C C
108 Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds 1B 1B
109 Bryan Reynolds Pirates OF OF
110 Yainer Diaz Astros C C/1B
111 Dylan Cease White Sox SP SP
112 J.T. Realmuto Phillies C C
113 Anthony Santander Orioles OF 1B/OF
114 George Springer Blue Jays OF OF
115 Ryan Helsley Cardinals RP RP
116 Walker Buehler Dodgers SP SP
117 Esteury Ruiz Athletics OF OF
118 Paul Sewald Diamondbacks RP RP
119 Thairo Estrada Giants 2B/SS 2B/SS
120 William Contreras Brewers C C
121 Andres Munoz Mariners RP RP
122 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 2B/SS/3B 2B/SS/3B
123 Pete Fairbanks Rays RP RP
124 Isaac Paredes Rays 1B/2B/3B 1B/2B/3B
125 Jorge Soler Free agent OF OF
126 Evan Phillips Dodgers RP RP
127 Cedric Mullins II Orioles OF OF
128 TJ Friedl Reds OF OF
129 Luis Arraez Marlins 2B 1B/2B
130 Mitch Keller Pirates SP SP
131 Kenley Jansen Red Sox RP RP
132 Hunter Greene Reds SP SP
133 Tanner Scott Marlins RP RP
134 Marcell Ozuna Braves DH DH
135 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 2B 2B
136 Joe Musgrove Padres SP SP
137 Clay Holmes Yankees RP RP
138 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays SP SP
139 Cole Ragans Royals SP SP
140 James Outman Dodgers OF OF
141 Kodai Senga Mets SP SP
142 Justin Verlander Astros SP SP
143 Adbert Alzolay Cubs RP RP
144 Jordan Montgomery Free agent SP SP
145 Tommy Edman Cardinals 2B/SS/OF 2B/SS/OF
146 Salvador Perez Royals C/1B C/1B
147 Yandy Diaz Rays 1B 1B
148 Braxton Garrett Marlins SP SP
149 Nolan Gorman Cardinals 2B/3B 2B/3B
150 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 1B 1B
151 Ke'Bryan Hayes Pirates 3B 3B
152 Masataka Yoshida Red Sox OF OF
153 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks SP SP
154 Alec Bohm Phillies 1B/3B 1B/3B
155 Craig Kimbrel Orioles RP RP
156 Ian Happ Cubs OF OF
157 Jake Burger Marlins 3B 3B
158 Jonathan India Reds 2B 2B
159 Bailey Ober Twins SP SP
160 Jose Berrios Blue Jays SP SP
161 Zack Gelof Athletics 2B 2B
162 Noelvi Marte Reds 3B 3B
163 Bryce Miller Mariners SP SP
164 Nathaniel Lowe Rangers 1B 1B
165 Max Muncy Dodgers 3B 3B
166 Jarren Duran Red Sox OF OF
167 Brandon Nimmo Mets OF OF
168 Hunter Brown Astros SP SP
169 Jose Leclerc Rangers RP RP
170 Eduardo Rodriguez Diamondbacks SP SP
171 Shane Baz Rays SP SP
172 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 1B 1B
173 Steven Kwan Guardians OF OF
174 Bryan Woo Mariners SP SP
175 Ryan Pepiot Rays SP SP
176 Logan O'Hoppe Angels C C
177 Michael King Padres SP SP
178 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers SP SP
179 Carlos Correa Twins SS SS
180 Chas McCormick Astros OF OF
181 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals OF OF
182 Keibert Ruiz Nationals C C
183 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays OF OF
184 Charlie Morton Braves SP SP
185 Willy Adames Brewers SS SS
186 Aaron Civale Rays SP SP
187 Jonah Heim Rangers C C
188 Rhys Hoskins Brewers 1B 1B
189 Wyatt Langford Rangers OF OF
190 Jeimer Candelario Reds 1B/3B 1B/3B
191 Edouard Julien Twins 2B 2B
192 Nick Pivetta Red Sox SP SP
193 Carlos Rodon Yankees SP SP
194 Alex Lange Tigers RP RP
195 Chris Sale Braves SP SP
196 Byron Buxton Twins DH DH
197 Gavin Williams Guardians SP SP
198 Willson Contreras Cardinals C C
199 Trevor Story Red Sox SS SS
200 Jose Alvarado Phillies RP RP
201 Cristian Javier Astros SP SP
202 Lucas Giolito Red Sox SP SP
203 Kerry Carpenter Tigers OF OF
204 Colt Keith Tigers 3B 3B
205 Seth Lugo Royals SP SP
206 Christopher Morel Cubs OF 2B/OF
207 Cal Raleigh Mariners C C
208 Kyle Finnegan Nationals RP RP
209 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks OF OF
210 Francisco Alvarez Mets C C
211 Shane Bieber Guardians SP SP
212 Max Scherzer Rangers SP SP
213 Jeremy Pena Astros SS SS
214 Tyler O'Neill Red Sox OF OF
215 Jackson Holliday Orioles SS SS
216 Nick Lodolo Reds SP SP
217 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies SP SP
218 Kyle Bradish Orioles SP SP
219 Vaughn Grissom Red Sox SS SS
220 Starling Marte Mets OF OF
221 Shota Imanaga Cubs SP SP
222 Jordan Westburg Orioles 2B/3B 2B/3B
223 J.D. Martinez Free agent DH DH
224 Eloy Jimenez White Sox OF OF
225 Nestor Cortes Yankees SP SP
226 Triston McKenzie Guardians SP SP
227 Robert Stephenson Angels RP RP
228 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 1B 1B
229 Luis Rengifo Angels 2B/SS/3B 2B/SS/3B/OF
230 Maikel Garcia Royals SS/3B SS/3B
231 Ryan McMahon Rockies 2B/3B 2B/3B
232 John Means Orioles SP SP
233 Kenta Maeda Tigers SP SP
234 Josh Bell Marlins 1B 1B
235 Carlos Estevez Angels RP RP
236 Taylor Ward Angels OF OF
237 Matt Chapman Free agent 3B 3B
238 Brandon Drury Angels 1B/2B 1B/2B
239 Sal Frelick Brewers OF OF
240 Junior Caminero Rays 3B 3B
241 Bo Naylor Guardians C C
242 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 1B 1B
243 Whit Merrifield Phillies 2B/OF 2B/OF
244 Brandon Lowe Rays 2B 2B
245 Mason Miller Athletics RP RP
246 Robert Suarez Padres RP RP
247 Eugenio Suarez Diamondbacks 3B 3B
248 Taj Bradley Rays SP SP
249 Sean Murphy Braves C C
250 J.P. Crawford Mariners SS SS
251 Jung Hoo Lee Giants OF OF
252 Leody Taveras Rangers OF OF
253 Edward Cabrera Marlins SP SP
254 Kris Bryant Rockies OF 1B/OF
255 Max Kepler Twins OF OF
256 Kutter Crawford Red Sox SP SP
257 Marcus Stroman Yankees SP SP
258 Brayan Bello Red Sox SP SP
259 Justin Turner Blue Jays 1B 1B/3B
260 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks SP SP
261 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies SS SS
262 Jack Suwinski Pirates OF OF
263 Jorge Polanco Twins 2B 2B/3B
264 Anthony Rizzo Yankees 1B 1B
265 Dean Kremer Orioles SP SP
266 Michael Wacha Royals SP SP
267 Will Smith Royals RP RP
268 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks C C
269 Andrew Abbott Reds SP SP
270 Reese Olson Tigers SP SP
271 Chris Paddack Twins SP SP
272 Yuki Matsui Padres RP RP
273 Jarred Kelenic Braves OF OF
274 MJ Melendez Royals OF C/OF
275 Nelson Velazquez Royals OF OF
276 Reid Detmers Angels SP SP
277 Kyle Harrison Giants SP SP
278 Hunter Harvey Nationals RP RP
279 Ty France Mariners 1B 1B
280 Luis Severino Mets SP SP
281 Bryan De La Cruz Marlins OF OF
282 MacKenzie Gore Nationals SP SP
283 David Robertson Rangers RP RP
284 Yennier Cano Orioles RP RP
285 Willi Castro Twins 3B/OF 2B/3B/OF
286 Jose Abreu Astros 1B 1B
287 Mitch Garver Mariners C C
288 Zach Neto Angels SS SS
289 Tyler Black Brewers 3B 3B
290 Gavin Lux Dodgers 2B/OF 2B/OF
291 Will Benson Reds OF OF
292 Henry Davis Pirates OF OF
293 Emmet Sheehan Dodgers SP SP
294 Ryan Pressly Astros RP RP
295 Jordan Lawlar Diamondbacks SS SS
296 Jose Siri Rays OF OF
297 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees OF OF
298 Parker Meadows Tigers OF OF
299 Michael Busch Cubs 3B 3B
300 Luis Campusano Padres C C

