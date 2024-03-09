Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 300 overall for 2024 MLB season

We’re almost there, everybody: After a long, cold, frustratingly slow offseason, MLB’s regular season begins on Wednesday, March 20, with the Dodgers and Padres squaring off in Seoul (the 28 other teams will get things started on Thursday, March 28). With precious little time to go until Opening Day, now is the time to start firing up your redraft fantasy baseball leagues — and we’re here to be your one-stop shop for all things draft prep. We’ll be breaking things down from every angle in the days to come, from position previews to sleepers to busts, but let’s kick things off with an overall ranking of the top 300 players for fantasy baseball in 2024.
In an era of unprecedented young talent, it’s no surprise that the top of our list is dominated by hitters with an elite combination of power and speed — highlighted by Ronald Acuna Jr., the consensus choice at No. 1 after putting up the first 40/70 season in MLB history. After that, it’s a smorgasbord of 40/40 candidates, from Julio Rodriguez to Bobby Witt Jr. to Corbin Carroll to Kyle Tucker. If you’re not coming out of the first round with a solid foundation across all five offensive categories, you’re going to find yourself immediately playing catch up.
A quick note before we get started. This list is for standard, 5x5 redraft leagues, projecting yearlong production. Prospects are included in these rankings, with their spot accounting for when they’re expected to hit the big-league roster. The top 301 is projecting how the entire season will go, so even if a prospect is lower down, they could be called up in a few months and become a vital part of your team. Even if they aren’t productive now, they are worthy of a stash if you can swing it. Got all that? Then let’s get to it.
2024 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 300 overall
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|ESPN Eligibility
|Yahoo! Eligibility
|1
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Braves
|OF
|OF
|2
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|OF
|OF
|3
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|SS
|SS
|4
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|OF
|OF
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|OF
|OF
|6
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|2B/OF
|2B/SS/OF
|7
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|OF
|OF
|8
|Juan Soto
|Yankees
|OF
|OF
|9
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|OF
|OF
|10
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|SS
|SS
|11
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|OF
|OF
|12
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|DH
|DH
|13
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|1B
|1B
|14
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|1B
|1B
|15
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|3B
|3B
|16
|Spencer Strider
|Braves
|SP
|SP
|17
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|SS
|SS
|18
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|2B
|2B
|19
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|1B
|1B
|20
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|2B
|2B
|21
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|SP
|SP
|22
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|SS
|SS
|23
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|3B
|3B
|24
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|3B
|3B
|25
|Corbin Burnes
|Orioles
|SP
|SP
|26
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|SS
|SS
|27
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|1B
|1B
|28
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|SP
|SP
|29
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|2B
|2B
|30
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|OF
|OF
|31
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|OF
|OF
|32
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|SS/3B
|SS/3B
|33
|Randy Arozarena
|Rays
|OF
|OF
|34
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|1B
|1B
|35
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|SP
|SP
|36
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|OF
|OF
|37
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|SP
|SP
|38
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|SP
|SP
|39
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|SP
|SP
|40
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dodgers
|SP
|SP
|41
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|SS
|SS
|42
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|1B/OF
|1B/OF
|43
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|OF
|1B/OF
|44
|Devin Williams
|Brewers
|RP
|RP
|45
|Edwin Diaz
|Mets
|RP
|RP
|46
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|2B/SS
|2B/SS
|47
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|SP
|SP
|48
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|1B
|1B
|49
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|SP
|SP
|50
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|2B
|2B/SS
|51
|Josh Hader
|Astros
|RP
|RP
|52
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|RP
|RP
|53
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|SP
|SP
|54
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|OF
|OF
|55
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|SP
|SP
|56
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|SP
|SP
|57
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Marlins
|OF
|OF
|58
|Christian Walker
|Diamondbacks
|1B
|1B
|59
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|SS
|SS
|60
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|RP
|RP
|61
|Jesus Luzardo
|Marlins
|SP
|SP
|62
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|OF
|OF
|63
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|SP
|SP
|64
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|3B
|3B
|65
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|OF
|OF
|66
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|SP
|SP
|67
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|RP
|RP
|68
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dodgers
|SP
|SP
|69
|Blake Snell
|Free agent
|SP
|SP
|70
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|3B
|3B
|71
|Max Fried
|Braves
|SP
|SP
|72
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|1B/3B/OF
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|73
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|RP
|RP
|74
|Jordan Romano
|Blue Jays
|RP
|RP
|75
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|SS/3B
|SS/3B
|76
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|3B
|3B
|77
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|RP
|RP
|78
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|3B
|3B
|79
|Zach Eflin
|Rays
|SP
|SP
|80
|Alexis Diaz
|Reds
|RP
|RP
|81
|Gleyber Torres
|Yankees
|2B
|2B
|82
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|1B
|1B
|83
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|C
|C
|84
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|OF
|OF
|85
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|SP
|SP
|86
|Eury Perez
|Marlins
|SP
|SP
|87
|Josh Naylor
|Guardians
|1B
|1B
|88
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|SS
|SS
|89
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|SP
|SP
|90
|Lane Thomas
|Nationals
|OF
|OF
|91
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|3B
|3B
|92
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|SP
|SP
|93
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|2B
|2B
|94
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|OF
|OF
|95
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Dodgers
|OF
|OF
|96
|Sonny Gray
|Cardinals
|SP
|SP
|97
|Andres Gimenez
|Guardians
|2B
|2B
|98
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|SS
|SS
|99
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|SP
|SP
|100
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|OF
|OF
|101
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|SS
|SS
|102
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|SP
|SP
|103
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|OF
|OF
|104
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|OF
|OF
|105
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|OF
|OF
|106
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|OF
|OF
|107
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|C
|C
|108
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Reds
|1B
|1B
|109
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|OF
|OF
|110
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|C
|C/1B
|111
|Dylan Cease
|White Sox
|SP
|SP
|112
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|C
|C
|113
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|OF
|1B/OF
|114
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|OF
|OF
|115
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|RP
|RP
|116
|Walker Buehler
|Dodgers
|SP
|SP
|117
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|OF
|OF
|118
|Paul Sewald
|Diamondbacks
|RP
|RP
|119
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|2B/SS
|2B/SS
|120
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|C
|C
|121
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|RP
|RP
|122
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|2B/SS/3B
|2B/SS/3B
|123
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|RP
|RP
|124
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|1B/2B/3B
|1B/2B/3B
|125
|Jorge Soler
|Free agent
|OF
|OF
|126
|Evan Phillips
|Dodgers
|RP
|RP
|127
|Cedric Mullins II
|Orioles
|OF
|OF
|128
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|OF
|OF
|129
|Luis Arraez
|Marlins
|2B
|1B/2B
|130
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|SP
|SP
|131
|Kenley Jansen
|Red Sox
|RP
|RP
|132
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|SP
|SP
|133
|Tanner Scott
|Marlins
|RP
|RP
|134
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|DH
|DH
|135
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|2B
|2B
|136
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|SP
|SP
|137
|Clay Holmes
|Yankees
|RP
|RP
|138
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|SP
|SP
|139
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|SP
|SP
|140
|James Outman
|Dodgers
|OF
|OF
|141
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|SP
|SP
|142
|Justin Verlander
|Astros
|SP
|SP
|143
|Adbert Alzolay
|Cubs
|RP
|RP
|144
|Jordan Montgomery
|Free agent
|SP
|SP
|145
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|2B/SS/OF
|2B/SS/OF
|146
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|C/1B
|C/1B
|147
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|1B
|1B
|148
|Braxton Garrett
|Marlins
|SP
|SP
|149
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|2B/3B
|2B/3B
|150
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|1B
|1B
|151
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|3B
|3B
|152
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|OF
|OF
|153
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|SP
|SP
|154
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|1B/3B
|1B/3B
|155
|Craig Kimbrel
|Orioles
|RP
|RP
|156
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|OF
|OF
|157
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|3B
|3B
|158
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|2B
|2B
|159
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|SP
|SP
|160
|Jose Berrios
|Blue Jays
|SP
|SP
|161
|Zack Gelof
|Athletics
|2B
|2B
|162
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|3B
|3B
|163
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|SP
|SP
|164
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|1B
|1B
|165
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|3B
|3B
|166
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|OF
|OF
|167
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|OF
|OF
|168
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|SP
|SP
|169
|Jose Leclerc
|Rangers
|RP
|RP
|170
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Diamondbacks
|SP
|SP
|171
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|SP
|SP
|172
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|1B
|1B
|173
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|OF
|OF
|174
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|SP
|SP
|175
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|SP
|SP
|176
|Logan O'Hoppe
|Angels
|C
|C
|177
|Michael King
|Padres
|SP
|SP
|178
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|SP
|SP
|179
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|SS
|SS
|180
|Chas McCormick
|Astros
|OF
|OF
|181
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|OF
|OF
|182
|Keibert Ruiz
|Nationals
|C
|C
|183
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|OF
|OF
|184
|Charlie Morton
|Braves
|SP
|SP
|185
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|SS
|SS
|186
|Aaron Civale
|Rays
|SP
|SP
|187
|Jonah Heim
|Rangers
|C
|C
|188
|Rhys Hoskins
|Brewers
|1B
|1B
|189
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|OF
|OF
|190
|Jeimer Candelario
|Reds
|1B/3B
|1B/3B
|191
|Edouard Julien
|Twins
|2B
|2B
|192
|Nick Pivetta
|Red Sox
|SP
|SP
|193
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|SP
|SP
|194
|Alex Lange
|Tigers
|RP
|RP
|195
|Chris Sale
|Braves
|SP
|SP
|196
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|DH
|DH
|197
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|SP
|SP
|198
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|C
|C
|199
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|SS
|SS
|200
|Jose Alvarado
|Phillies
|RP
|RP
|201
|Cristian Javier
|Astros
|SP
|SP
|202
|Lucas Giolito
|Red Sox
|SP
|SP
|203
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|OF
|OF
|204
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|3B
|3B
|205
|Seth Lugo
|Royals
|SP
|SP
|206
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|OF
|2B/OF
|207
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|C
|C
|208
|Kyle Finnegan
|Nationals
|RP
|RP
|209
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|OF
|OF
|210
|Francisco Alvarez
|Mets
|C
|C
|211
|Shane Bieber
|Guardians
|SP
|SP
|212
|Max Scherzer
|Rangers
|SP
|SP
|213
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|SS
|SS
|214
|Tyler O'Neill
|Red Sox
|OF
|OF
|215
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|SS
|SS
|216
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|SP
|SP
|217
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|SP
|SP
|218
|Kyle Bradish
|Orioles
|SP
|SP
|219
|Vaughn Grissom
|Red Sox
|SS
|SS
|220
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|OF
|OF
|221
|Shota Imanaga
|Cubs
|SP
|SP
|222
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|2B/3B
|2B/3B
|223
|J.D. Martinez
|Free agent
|DH
|DH
|224
|Eloy Jimenez
|White Sox
|OF
|OF
|225
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|SP
|SP
|226
|Triston McKenzie
|Guardians
|SP
|SP
|227
|Robert Stephenson
|Angels
|RP
|RP
|228
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|1B
|1B
|229
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|2B/SS/3B
|2B/SS/3B/OF
|230
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|SS/3B
|SS/3B
|231
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|2B/3B
|2B/3B
|232
|John Means
|Orioles
|SP
|SP
|233
|Kenta Maeda
|Tigers
|SP
|SP
|234
|Josh Bell
|Marlins
|1B
|1B
|235
|Carlos Estevez
|Angels
|RP
|RP
|236
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|OF
|OF
|237
|Matt Chapman
|Free agent
|3B
|3B
|238
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|1B/2B
|1B/2B
|239
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|OF
|OF
|240
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|3B
|3B
|241
|Bo Naylor
|Guardians
|C
|C
|242
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|1B
|1B
|243
|Whit Merrifield
|Phillies
|2B/OF
|2B/OF
|244
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|2B
|2B
|245
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|RP
|RP
|246
|Robert Suarez
|Padres
|RP
|RP
|247
|Eugenio Suarez
|Diamondbacks
|3B
|3B
|248
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|SP
|SP
|249
|Sean Murphy
|Braves
|C
|C
|250
|J.P. Crawford
|Mariners
|SS
|SS
|251
|Jung Hoo Lee
|Giants
|OF
|OF
|252
|Leody Taveras
|Rangers
|OF
|OF
|253
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|SP
|SP
|254
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|OF
|1B/OF
|255
|Max Kepler
|Twins
|OF
|OF
|256
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|SP
|SP
|257
|Marcus Stroman
|Yankees
|SP
|SP
|258
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|SP
|SP
|259
|Justin Turner
|Blue Jays
|1B
|1B/3B
|260
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|SP
|SP
|261
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|SS
|SS
|262
|Jack Suwinski
|Pirates
|OF
|OF
|263
|Jorge Polanco
|Twins
|2B
|2B/3B
|264
|Anthony Rizzo
|Yankees
|1B
|1B
|265
|Dean Kremer
|Orioles
|SP
|SP
|266
|Michael Wacha
|Royals
|SP
|SP
|267
|Will Smith
|Royals
|RP
|RP
|268
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|C
|C
|269
|Andrew Abbott
|Reds
|SP
|SP
|270
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|SP
|SP
|271
|Chris Paddack
|Twins
|SP
|SP
|272
|Yuki Matsui
|Padres
|RP
|RP
|273
|Jarred Kelenic
|Braves
|OF
|OF
|274
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|OF
|C/OF
|275
|Nelson Velazquez
|Royals
|OF
|OF
|276
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|SP
|SP
|277
|Kyle Harrison
|Giants
|SP
|SP
|278
|Hunter Harvey
|Nationals
|RP
|RP
|279
|Ty France
|Mariners
|1B
|1B
|280
|Luis Severino
|Mets
|SP
|SP
|281
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Marlins
|OF
|OF
|282
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|SP
|SP
|283
|David Robertson
|Rangers
|RP
|RP
|284
|Yennier Cano
|Orioles
|RP
|RP
|285
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|3B/OF
|2B/3B/OF
|286
|Jose Abreu
|Astros
|1B
|1B
|287
|Mitch Garver
|Mariners
|C
|C
|288
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|SS
|SS
|289
|Tyler Black
|Brewers
|3B
|3B
|290
|Gavin Lux
|Dodgers
|2B/OF
|2B/OF
|291
|Will Benson
|Reds
|OF
|OF
|292
|Henry Davis
|Pirates
|OF
|OF
|293
|Emmet Sheehan
|Dodgers
|SP
|SP
|294
|Ryan Pressly
|Astros
|RP
|RP
|295
|Jordan Lawlar
|Diamondbacks
|SS
|SS
|296
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|OF
|OF
|297
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|OF
|OF
|298
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|OF
|OF
|299
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|3B
|3B
|300
|Luis Campusano
|Padres
|C
|C