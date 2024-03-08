Pick on the Total for VCU-Dayton on March 8

The Dayton Flyers and VCU Rams enter Friday third and fourth in the Atlantic 10 Conference stranding respectively and face each other in Dayton on Friday with both looking to both improve their resumes and build momentum going into next week’s conference tournament.

VCU Rams vs. Dayton Flyers (-7.5, 138)

When these teams matched up earlier in the season on February 9, the game was one of the lowest scoring of the entire college basketball season with VCU picking up a 49-47 win and while the scoring should pick up from the first game, we could be in for another defensive battle on Tuesday.

Neither team plays an uptempo style with Dayton 348th in the nation’s top in total possessions per game while VCU is 293rd in this category, with their possessions per game number dropping to 312th in games played away from home.

In the first clash between these teams, Dayton shot just 4-of-17 from 3-point range and should improve upon that number considering the team is fourth in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage at 40.2%, but have to try to bust through against one of VCU’s greatest strengths.

The Rams are 17th overall in opponent 3-point shooting percentage, which drops to 28.5% in games played away from home, which is fifth in the country. The significance of their 3-point shooting defense is even higher with Dayton taking 46.4% of their field goal attempts at home from 3-point range, the 22nd-highest 3-point shooting rate in the country.

Overall, VCU is 60th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis while Dayton is 95th in this category, but also a good defense along the perimeter, ranking 27th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage. VCU taking 43.8% of their field goal attempts from 3-point range in games played away from home, which ranks 36th in the country in highest percentage of shots coming from 3-point range.

Friday’s game does not set up for a lot of second chance scoring opportunities on either side either with VCU grabbing only 22.9% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound in games played away from home, which ranks 278th in the country while Dayton is 263rd in home offensive rebound rate.

With both teams dominant in the way they guard the 3-point arc and both teams reliant on 3-pointers to score, Friday’s game sets up for another rock fight.

The Play: VCU vs. Dayton Under 138

See which team DraftKings bettors are backing.

https://data.vsin.com/college-basketball/betting-splits/