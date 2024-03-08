How and where to bet on the 2024 Academy Awards: What states can you bet on the Oscars?

It’s Oscars Day! The 94th Academy Awards will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, as the Oscars returns to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. ABC will provide the broadcast in the United States, but most of the live television audience will come from across the planet. And no, we can’t get you a ticket to the Vanity Fair afterparty.
And in certain jurisdictions, you can indeed bet on the Academy Awards including at DraftKings Sportsbook.
And if you want to find out how the lines get made for the Academy Awards, we went right to the source and asked how it happens. But it should be no surprise that Oppenheimer is the overwhelming favorite to take down most of the awards, as Christopher Nolan’s look at the development of the first nuclear weapon has been considered the chalk before it was even released.
ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel will serve as host for the fourth time, trailing only Bob Hope (19), Billy Crystal (9), and Johnny Carson (5)
What states allow you to bet on the Oscars?
It’s currently legal to bet on the 2024 Oscars in seven states: Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Indiana, Kansas, and Louisiana. Also the province of Ontario, Canada offers Academy Awards betting.
Odds for the 2024 Oscars
Best Picture
Oppenheimer -5000
Poor Things +2000
The Zone of Interest +2500
The Holdovers +2800
Barbie +3500
Killers of the Flower Moon +4000
Anatomy of a Fall +4000
American Fiction +8000
Past Lives +10000
Maestro +15000
Best Director Nominees
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer: -5000
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things +1600
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon +2000
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest +4000
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall +6500
Best Actor Nominees
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer: -1200
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers +550
Bradley Cooper, Maestro +1600
Colman Domingo, Rustin +8000
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction +8000
Best Actress Nominees
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon -250
Emma Stone, Poor Things +165
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall +2500
Annette Bening, Nyad+5000
Carey Mulligan, Maestro +6500
Best Supporting Actor Nominees
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer −3500
Ryan Gosling, Barbie +1000
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things +2000
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon +2500
Sterling K Brown, American Fiction +4000
Best Supporting Actress Nominees
DaVine Joy Randolph, The Holdover −3500
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer +2000
Danielle Brooks, The Colour Purple +2000
America Ferrera, Barbie +2000
Jodie Foster, Nyad +4000