How and where to bet on the 2024 Academy Awards: What states can you bet on the Oscars?

It’s Oscars Day! The 94th Academy Awards will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, as the Oscars returns to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. ABC will provide the broadcast in the United States, but most of the live television audience will come from across the planet. And no, we can’t get you a ticket to the Vanity Fair afterparty.

And in certain jurisdictions, you can indeed bet on the Academy Awards including at DraftKings Sportsbook.

And if you want to find out how the lines get made for the Academy Awards, we went right to the source and asked how it happens. But it should be no surprise that Oppenheimer is the overwhelming favorite to take down most of the awards, as Christopher Nolan’s look at the development of the first nuclear weapon has been considered the chalk before it was even released.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel will serve as host for the fourth time, trailing only Bob Hope (19), Billy Crystal (9), and Johnny Carson (5)

What states allow you to bet on the Oscars?

It’s currently legal to bet on the 2024 Oscars in seven states: Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Indiana, Kansas, and Louisiana. Also the province of Ontario, Canada offers Academy Awards betting.

Odds for the 2024 Oscars

Best Picture

Oppenheimer -5000

Poor Things +2000

The Zone of Interest +2500

The Holdovers +2800

Barbie +3500

Killers of the Flower Moon +4000

Anatomy of a Fall +4000

American Fiction +8000

Past Lives +10000

Maestro +15000

Best Director Nominees

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer: -5000

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things +1600

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon +2000

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest +4000

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall +6500

Best Actor Nominees

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer: -1200

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers +550

Bradley Cooper, Maestro +1600

Colman Domingo, Rustin +8000

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction +8000

Best Actress Nominees

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon -250

Emma Stone, Poor Things +165

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall +2500

Annette Bening, Nyad+5000

Carey Mulligan, Maestro +6500

Best Supporting Actor Nominees

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer −3500

Ryan Gosling, Barbie +1000

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things +2000

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon +2500

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction +4000

Best Supporting Actress Nominees

DaVine Joy Randolph, The Holdover −3500

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer +2000

Danielle Brooks, The Colour Purple +2000

America Ferrera, Barbie +2000

Jodie Foster, Nyad +4000