College basketball picks: Boise State vs. Sam Diego State best bet on Friday, March 8

The Boise State Broncos take on the No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs in a Mountain West matchup on Friday, March 8. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FS1.

Boise State (21-9, 12-5 MWC) comes into this game following a loss to Nevada on the road. The Broncos are currently projected to earn a 7 seed in March Madness at ESPN, and rank 41st at KenPom. They pulled off a one-point win over SDSU at home earlier this year, and now hit the road for their final game of the regular season.

The Broncos are led by forwards Tyson Degenhart and O’Mar Stanley, and score an average of 74.4 points per game (131st in the nation). On defense, they let up 67.3 points per game (47th in the nation), and generally control the game at a slower pace when possible.

San Diego State (22-8, 11-6 MWC) ranks 20th overall and eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom. The Aztecs are currently projected to earn a 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, though they sit behind the Broncos in Mountain West standings.

The Aztecs hold opponents to just 66.7 points per game (36th in the nation) at 41.2% from the field (33rd in the nation). They enter this matchup coming off of a tough loss to UNLV that saw SDSU limited to just 28.1% from the field.

Boise State vs. San Diego State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: SDSU -6.5

Total: 135.5

Moneyline: SDSU -285, Boise +230

Pick: Under 135.5

It’s Senior Night for Jaedon LeDee, Lamont Butler, and Micah Parrish, and that means Viejas Arena will be full and rocking to honor the center from last year’s national championship participant. And this game might be for a bye in the MWC Tournament, as both teams are currently tied for fourth with Colorado State and Nevada, but only five don’t have to play on the first day.

The Show is safely in the NCAA Tournament, it’s just a question of whether they’ll be a protected seed. Boise currently sits on the No. 9 line according to Joe Lunardi, and they can’t lose out and get in.

This should be a tight, tense battle between two teams that rely on their defense. The first game in Boise was 67-66 for a 132 total, and expect it even smaller with the pressure on in the gym tonight.