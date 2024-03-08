Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker fight time, live stream, more for WBO heavyweight title bout

The co-main event of DAZN’s “Knockout Chaos” card features a heavyweight showdown between Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) and Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) this Friday, March 8. The WBO interim heavyweight title is on the line as the championship bout will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker

Zhang-Parker ring walks are expected for 4:20 p.m. ET on DAZN, depending on the length of the undercard. Coverage of the full card begins early at 11 a.m. ET.

This card will stream on DAZN, in order to live stream it, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN.

Fighter history

Zhang comes into this bout after defeating Joe Joyce twice in 2023 by way of knockout. Overall, his last four wins have come by way of knockout and many have declared “Big Bang” the “boogeyman” of the heavyweight division. Often avoided, his lone loss came at the hands of former WBC & IBF International heavyweight champion Filip Hrgovic in 2022.

Parker is fresh off a dominating unanimous decision win over former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in December. Now, he gets a second chance at the WBO belt after losing to Joe Joyce back in his previous title fight. Parker’s never backed down from a challenge, facing off opposite the likes of Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. to name a few.

Fight odds

Zhang is the betting favorite with -230 odds to win, while Parker has +180 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The favored method of victory is Zhang by knockout (-115).

Full card for Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker