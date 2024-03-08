Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) makes his first fight appearance of 2024 in a ten-round bout against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (0-1) on Friday, March 8. The pair of skilled heavyweights will close out DAZN’s “Knockout Chaos” card taking place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua defeated Otto Wallin via fifth-round retirement in his last outing, finishing 2023 on a three-fight winning streak. The former unified heavyweight champion is looking like his old self of late. “AJ” is another sharp performance away from a coveted world title shot.

Ngannou proved his power punching ability could translate from the octagon to the ring in his debut against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Last October, “The Predator” scored a third-round knockdown of Fury, but lost in a close split decision. Now the former UFC standout is out to prove his boxing debut was no fluke.

Joshua comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -300 favorite while Ngannou is a +235 underdog.

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou round-by-round results

