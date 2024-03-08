Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: Picks and predictions for heavyweight fight

DAZN brings us yet another heavyweight showdown, as former unified champion Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) takes on Francis “The Predator” Ngannou (0-1) this Friday, March 8. Their bout is scheduled for 10 rounds and will serve as the main event live from the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua, 34, once stood alone atop of the heavyweight division, as the former two-time unified champion has won his last three fights. Shaking off two consecutive losses to current unified titleholder Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua defeated Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, and Otto Wallin in 2023. “AJ” has rejuvenated his career of late, showcasing his Olympic gold medalist prowess and sharp punching ability. Joshua is seeking another big-time performance that could almost guarantee him a title shot in the near future.

Ngannou, 37, parted ways with the UFC in 2023 and has not looked back since. In his professional boxing debut, he out-maneuvered current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, dropping him to the canvas in round three. Despite losing to a close split decision, Ngannou proved he certainly has what it takes to be a pro boxer. With a multi-fight deal with the Professional Fighters League on the horizon, Ngannou’s choice to no longer break bread with the UFC is looking better and better with each marquee fight he headlines.

Fight Odds

Joshua is a -240 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ngannou is the underdog at +260 odds. The favored method of victory is Joshua by knockout (-155).

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou heavyweight bout prediction

This is an intriguing fight considering Deontay Wilder was a victory over Joseph Parker away from being opposite Joshua. However, Ngannou gained the boxing world’s attention by outclassing Fury as Wilder fell short.

It’s tough to prepare for a fighter who has limited tape and that’s what Ngannou has to his advantage. Fury came out flat and quite frankly lost to Ngannou, the former UFC standout had the recipe for a victory. He’ll be the underdog once again, but has a knockout punch that we all know very well. This bout will truly test him as a boxer in all aspects. Joshua is more sound and fights a more practical style in comparison to Fury. He’ll take some chances early but if he’s unable to shake AJ, a long-term fight fits Joshua.

AJ can’t afford to make the same mistake Fury did and take Ngannou lightly. His fight style differs from Fury and if he is able to key in on the technical side, Joshua can emerge with the win. I think at this juncture of his career, Joshua has what it takes to win and has to rely on his experience heavy in this one. The homerun knockout is his specialty and expect him to lure Ngannou in for plenty of counter punches.

Give me AJ by TKO in the 7th or 8th round. Ngannou is a true success story and I’m happy that he’s earning every penny he can get. However, I think Joshua is on a mission to get back into title contention. For someone with a high skill level like him, this fight could very well be a walk in the park.

Prediction: Joshua by TKO - 7/8