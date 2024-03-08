Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

DAZN presents, “Knockout Chaos” another stacked fight card for boxing fans this Friday, March 8. Closing out the card is former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua facing off with previous UFC standout Francis Ngannou. The two are scheduled for ten rounds live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Joshua-Ngannou ring walks are expected for 6:20 p.m. ET on DAZN, depending on the length of the undercard. Coverage of the full card begins early at 11 a.m. ET.

This card will stream on DAZN, to live stream it, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN.

Fighter history

Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) continues his road back toward the heavyweight title conversation, following his fifth-round retirement win over Otto Wallin in December. That marked his third straight win after losing back-to-back unified title fights to Oleksandr Usyk. “AJ” seems to be on a path of destruction, displaying a more serious and determined look. Now he faces the test of a dynamic power puncher in Ngannou.

Ngannou (0-1) had one of the most impressive professional debuts for any boxer, going punch for punch with WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury back in October. In the third round, Ngannou caught Fury with a devastating punch that dropped him to the canvas. Despite out-landing the champ 71 to 59 in total punches and 37 to 32 in power punches, he lost via split decision. The takeaway from the performance, Ngannou is on pace to make his mark in the heavyweight division.

Fight odds

Joshua enters as the betting favorite with -340 odds to win, while Ngannou comes in with +260 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is Joshua by knockout (-155), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou