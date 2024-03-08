Full undercard for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou heavyweight fight

Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) returns to the ring against previous UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou (0-1) on Friday, March 8. DAZN has live coverage starting early Friday at 11 a.m. ET. The two power punchers will close out DAZN’s “Knockout Chaos” card taking place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua enters this bout winning his last three fights, including a 5th-round stoppage win over Otto Wallin in December. Prior to that, he emerged victorious over Jermaine Franklin by unanimous decision and defeated Robert Helenius by 7th-round KO. The former WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion has demonstrated he’s reverting back to title contender form of late.

Ngannou is a former UFC standout who made his professional boxing debut last October against current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Ngannou more than held his own, scoring a third-round knockdown of Fury, taking the bout to the scorecards. He lost via controversial split decision but nonetheless put the boxing world on notice. The performance spiked Ngannou into the WBC top-10 heavyweight rankings.

Before Joshua and Ngannou clash, this action-packed undercard features three world title fights across several weight classes. The vacant WBA super welterweight title is up for grabs as Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 9 KOs) takes on Magomed Kurbanov (24-0, 13 KOs). Also, reigning WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) defends his belt against the undefeated Nick Ball (19-0, 11 KOs).

In the co-main event, Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) defends the WBO interim heavyweight title against Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs). Zhang is the betting favorite with -230 odds to win, while Parker has +180 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lastly, for the main event, Joshua enters with -340 odds to win, while Ngannou comes in with +260 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is Joshua to win by knockout (-135), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou