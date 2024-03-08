How to watch F1 qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix via live stream

Formula One will head to Saudi Arabia for its next race. The 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held on Saturday, March 9 at Noon ET on ESPN2. The day before, F1 will run its final practice session that leads into qualifying at Noon on ESPN2.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

F1 qualifying is broken down into three sections. The first qualifying session will give drivers 18 minutes to set their fastest possible lap. When the timer ends, the five slowest drivers are done for the day and slot into the starting grid from spots 16-20. The 15 remaining drivers will enter the second qualifying session and have 15 minutes to set the fastest lap they can. When it ends, the five slowest drivers will again be done for the day and will take up spots 11-15 in the starting lineup. The final qualifying session will last only 12 minutes, but no other drivers will be eliminated. The final standings from Q3 will represent spots 1-10 in the starting lineup, with the fastest driver earning the pole position.

Max Verstappen won pole position last week and has the best odds to earn P1 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -105 and is followed by Charles Leclerc (+285) and Sergio Perez (+700). Verstappen has the best odds to win the 20-24 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at -450. Perez comes in next at +750, with Leclerc at +1000.

How to watch qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP

Date: Friday, March 8

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list