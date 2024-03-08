Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers pick against the spread, over/under for Friday, March 8

The Minnesota Timberwolves (44-19) will battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-22) Friday in a matchup of two of the best teams in their respective conferences. The Timberwolves are on the second night of a back-to-back set after defeating the Pacers Thursday, while the Cavaliers lost to the Hawks last time out. This is the first matchup between these teams this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns remains out for Minnesota. We’ll see if the Timberwolves rest anyone on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Cavaliers are still without Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus, but now also have to deal with a long-term injury to Evan Mobley.

Despite the personnel losses, the Cavaliers are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 207.5. Cleveland is -115 on the moneyline while Minnesota is -105.

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +1

Minnesota is 4-5 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back set and 5-7-1 ATS with a rest disadvantage. The Timberwolves are 9-5 ATS as an underdog and are coming off a clutch win Thursday. The Cavaliers have covered the spread just twice in the last 11 games but both those came in the last four contests.

Cleveland is down too many players, in my opinion, to provide a real challenge for Minnesota. Even though the Timberwolves might be a bit fatigued after a hard-fought contest, I like them to win as underdogs.

Over/Under: Under 207.5

The Timberwolves trend slightly to the under, while the Cavaliers are more heavy on unders. Minnesota is 3-5 to the over in the last eight games but is 18-14 to the over as the road team. The Cavs have gone under their totals in the last five games. I think the under is the move here, with Minnesota fighting some fatigue on the second night of a back-to-back and Cleveland down some firepower offensively.