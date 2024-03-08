NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, March 8

There’s eight NBA games on Friday’s slate, but only six come in as part of the main DFS slate. That limits options for managers when it comes to finding value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jake LaRavia, Grizzlies, $4,900

The Grizzlies are in tank mode, which means a full scale rotation change which will feature younger players. LaRavia has been a beneficiary of that from a fantasy perspective, putting up 77.3 DKFP over the last two games. The second-year forward should continue seeing playing time, especially with Luke Kennard set to miss this game. The Hawks rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards, which makes LaRavia one of the top value adds on Friday’s slate.

Corey Kispert, Wizards, $4,400

The Wizards forward has been down a bit after four 20-point showings in five games. He’s also seen a slight minutes restriction but has a favorable matchup Friday against the Hornets. Charlotte ranks 19th in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards and that sets up Kispert for a big night. After a string of disappointing performances, I like him to bounce back in this one.

Caleb Martin, Heat, $4,500

Martin had a slightly down showing against the Mavericks, registering just 23.3 DKFP after four outings of 27+ DKFP in the previous five games. The Heat forward has a tougher matchup against the Thunder tonight, but should still be backed at this price point given his recent form. Oklahoma City ranks seventh in fantasy points allowed to opposing power forwards.