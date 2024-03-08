Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s games

There are eight games on Friday’s NBA schedule, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. This slate gives bettors plenty of choices when it comes to targeting player props and here’s our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buddy Hield under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Pelicans (+135)

Hield has been on fire since joining the Sixers, hitting on 42.3% of his triples over 12 games. He’s gone over this line 10 times in that span, but both unders have come in the last five contests. Volume is a concern here for those taking the under but this is a tough matchup. The Pelicans are the best team in the league at defending the perimeter, and they’ll key in on Hield with the likes of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton out.

Rudy Gobert over 2.5 blocks vs. Cavaliers (+130)

The Timberwolves big man has rediscovered his defensive form this season and is the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. He’s been on a great streak when it comes to rejecting opponents, going over this line in four straight and five of the last six contests. The Cavs are around the league average when it comes to opponent blocks but this is more about Gobert’s recent form. Take him to get at least three blocks tonight.

Dejounte Murray over 8.5 assists vs. Grizzlies (+105)

With Trae Young sidelined, Murray has taken over as the focal point in this offense. The Hawks guard is averaging 8.8 assists per game since Young went out, going over this particular line four times in six games. The Grizzlies were a stifling defense at the beginning of the season but have slipped with injuries. They rank 18th in opponent assists allowed per game since the All-Star break, and I think Murray takes advantage Friday evening.

Jimmy Butler under 22.5 points vs. Thunder (-105)

The Heat forward has gone under this line in three of the last five games, and frankly hasn’t been able to get going offensively for much of this season. We can always expect Butler to turn things on in the playoffs but the Thunder present a big challenge. Oklahoma City ranks fifth in defensive rating and should be able to contain Butler tonight.

Bobby Portis under 7.5 rebounds vs. Lakers (+100)

This line could shift depending on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status. The Greek Freak did suit up in the team’s last game and is officially considered probable, but the Bucks have played games on the injury report before. Portis grabbed 16 rebounds against the Clippers with Antetokounmpo out, and had gone over this line in four straight games prior to an under in the last game. I like the under here, largely because Portis should be back to his bench role.