Reignmakers Pack Break Schedule for March 11-14

Join us all season long in ripping Reignmaker packs and building your collection of UFC and PGA Tour cards! Head to the Reignmakers Drops page and join a drop to secure a Pack Break Ticket. Every ticket purchased will receive a Booster Pack associated with their chosen sport. In addition to the Booster Pack, each Ticket comes with a designated golfer or fighter for that day’s break. As a participant, you will receive all the underlying cards revealed for that player.

Pack Breaks come with HUGE benefits including the opportunity to pull one of one SUPERCHARGED Reignmaker cards! Benefits include:

5x Franchise Score (5x the Franchise Score amount of a base Reignmaker tier card)

Renewable for same fighter or golfer at Reignmaker tier for 2025 via Trade-In Portal

Streams for all breaks will run Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m. EST. Tune in on the official DraftKings Youtube channel!

Reignmakers Pack Break Drop Schedule

Here’s what you need to know about the breaks dropping from Monday, March 11 through Thursday, March 14.

Find all of the following drops on DraftKings Marketplace!

Monday, March 11

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA Tour STANDARD) - $34.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 10 ELITE Fairway Packs & 10 RARE Fairway Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA Tour PREMIER) - $81.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 20 ELITE Fairway Packs & 40 RARE Fairway Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA Tour PREMIER) - $264.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 40 ELITE Fairway Packs & 40 RARE Fairway Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Tuesday, March 12

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA Tour STANDARD) - $48.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 15 ELITE Fairway Packs & 10 RARE Fairway Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA Tour PREMIER) - $99.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 30 ELITE Fairway Packs & 25 RARE Fairway Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA Tour PREMIER) - $264.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 40 ELITE Fairway Packs & 40 RARE Fairway Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Wednesday, March 13

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA Tour STANDARD) - $16.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 80 Breaks Booster Packs & 10 RARE Fairway Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 1

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA Tour PREMIER) - $162.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 55 ELITE Fairway Packs & 20 RARE Fairway Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Thursday, March 14

Break #1 (SINGLE FIGHTER, UFC Standard) - $15.99 dropping @ 10:00 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 40 Breaks Booster Packs & 1 Glove Touch VENDETTA Pack (Break Exclusive)

Multi-Purchase Limit: 1

Break #2 (SINGLE FIGHTER, UFC PREMIER) - $199.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 15 Glove Touch VENDETTA Packs (Break Exclusive)

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

DraftKings reserves the right to modify pricing, alter inventory availability, or adjust streaming times PRIOR to the posting of a break drop on the site.

Note on Multi Purchase

Purchases limits will be subject to the following increases:

2 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 25

4 Hours following start of drop: Increase to Unlimited

UFC Break Exclusive Pack Info

Pack Guarantees:

Three (3) LEGENDARY+ cards per pack

8 Cards Per Pack

All cards ELITE+

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

CORE - None

RARE - None

RARE ROYAL - None

ELITE - 6.000 per pack

LEGENDARY - 2.444 per pack

REIGNMAKER - 0.157 per pack

SUPERCHARGED REIGNMAKER - 0.398 per pack

PGA Tour Break Exclusive Pack Info

Pack Guarantees:

6 Cards Per Pack

ONE ELITE+ card per Pack

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

CORE - None

RARE - 4.978 per pack

RARE ROYAL - None

ELITE - 0.761 per pack

LEGENDARY - 0.180 per pack

REIGNMAKER - 0.076 per pack

Pack Guarantees:

6 Cards Per Pack

TWO RARE or ELITE cards per Pack

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):

CORE - 3.290 per pack

RARE - 2.311 per pack

RARE ROYAL - None

ELITE - 0.400 per pack

LEGENDARY - None

REIGNMAKER - None

Disclaimer: Not all pack outcomes will result in an eligible Reignmakers PGA TOUR entry for this week’s, or future weeks’, contests. Examples of outcomes that would not result in an eligble lineup include but are not limited to the following:

Pack contains a golfer who is not playing in a tournament

Pack contains two editions of the same player (only one may be entered per lineup)

Pack contains a golfer who has since opted-out of the Reignmakers program. For more information on our opt-out policy, visit HERE.

Info on Handling of Unsold Break Spots

There is a possibility that for a particular break, cards corresponding to an unsold break spot may be pulled. For these situations, DraftKings will auction off those cards at a later date. Reignmaker, Legendary, and Elite cards will be primarily distributed as single card auctions. For further details or questions, please reach out to DraftKings Customer Support.

