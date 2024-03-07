Odds for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

If Mike Tyson wasn’t the greatest heavyweight champion of all-time, he might have been the most intimidating and feared. And even today at 57 years old, still looks like he could fight in the heavyweight division.

Jake Paul has beaten a series of celebrities, MMA fighters, and tomato cans on the way to a 9-1 career record that is so well-pruned it could be confused for a bonsai tree.

But in what will be one of the combat sports spectacles of the year, it is the 30-years-younger Paul that will be the heavy favorite to win according to preliminary odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

DK’s head oddsmaker Johnny Avello gives his early assessment of the fight this way.

Jake Paul -360

Mike Tyson +300

We’ll see if the betting markets have any input, but if you’re curious, here’s some video of Tyson sparring just a couple years ago.

Are we sure Paul wants this smoke? Don’t forget that Tyson, besides being one of the most feared fighters in history because of his speed and power, is also a world-class tactician in the ring. And that’s a skill that only improves with age.

We’ll see if the betting markets agree with the projected prices soon.