NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Thursday, March 7 on DraftKings Sportsbook

It’s a smaller slate Thursday, as just 14 teams are in action across the association.

In this article, I’m going to highlight three of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat

There’s no need for a deep dive into the advanced analytics behind this pick, unlike some of my past props.

We’re talking about a guy who is averaging a whopping 34.6 POINTS PER GAME this season. Even in the offensive era of the league, that number is astonishing. Luka has cleared this total with relative ease in six of Dallas’ seven games after the All-Star Break.

As for his usage rate, it’s as absurd as you’d expect, sitting at 35.4% on the year while consistently eclipsing that total over the last couple weeks. Tonight, Doncic and the Mavericks face off against Miami. While you may think that’s a tough matchup considering the Heat’s pace and defensive capabilities, Luka has racked up at least 34 in back-to-back meetings with Jimmy Butler and company.

I expect that recent trend of success to continue tonight.

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Allen’s line may be slightly mispriced, as the veteran 3&D guy has racked up at least two stocks in five of his last six games.

Thompson is a monster on the defensive side of the floor. He’s recorded three stocks in five of his last eight games, and Brooklyn is a very favorable matchup in this department.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Thursday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks next week.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.