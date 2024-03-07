College basketball picks: No. 5 Arizona vs. UCLA best bet on Thursday, March 7

The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats take on the UCLA Bruins in a Pac-12 matchup on Thursday, March 7. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Arizona (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12) ranks fourth at KenPom and sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Wildcats average 90.3 points per game (2nd in the nation) on 49.5% shooting (7th in the nation). Their defense is nothing to scoff at, either — they grab 8.5 steals per game (25th in the nation) and grab 43.1 rebounds per game (2nd in the nation). The Wildcats are currently projected to earn a 1 seed at ESPN.

UCLA (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) is coming off a 77-65 loss to Washington State. The Bruins had a tough start to conference play, going 1-4 in the Pac-12 to start. They’ve evened things out since then, but don’t expect to see this team go dancing in late March. UCLA ranks 101st at KenPom, and while they held on against Arizona on the road earlier this season and only lost by six, they don’t have a great shot against this Wildcats offense.

Arizona vs. UCLA odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Arizona -9

Total: 147

Moneyline: ‘Zona -425, UCLA +330

Pick: Arizona -9

Arizona’s offense is one of the best in the nation, and UCLA will be no match for this Wildcats team as they look to finish out the season on the strongest possible note. Arizona is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games, and with UCLA’s continued mediocrity this season, this should be a walk in the park for the Wildcats.