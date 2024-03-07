College basketball picks: Washington vs. Washington State best bet for Thursday, March 7

The Washington Huskies take on the No. 18 Washington State Cougars in a Pac-12 matchup on Thursday, March 7. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FS1.

Washington (16-14, 8-11 Pac-12) wraps up their final season in the Pac-12 with an in-state rivalry game against the Cougars. The Huskies have had a fairly disappointing season as they sit near the bottom of conference standings and are not in the picture to make the NCAA Tournament. They lost their latest game against a weak USC squad, but put up a fight against the Cougars earlier this season in what ended up being a 90-87 OT loss for the Huskies.

They rank 60th at KenPom and 35th in adjusted offensive efficiency. Led by Keion Brooks Jr, the Huskies score 81 points per game (25th in the nation) and shoot 46.9% from the field (49th in the nation). However, they let up 77.3 points per game, ranking outside the top 300.

Washington State (23-7, 14-5 Pac-12) is currently projected to earn a 5 seed in Joe Lunardi’s ESPN bracketology. They are contenders for a Pac-12 title this season, and rank 40th overall at KenPom. The Cougars grabbed a 77-65 win over UCLA in their most recent game, and will look to close out the regular season with a strong rivalry performance.

The Cougars put up 75.1 points per game (111th in the nation), and hold opponents to 67.1 points per game (43rd in the nation). They record five blocks per game (19th in the nation).

Washington vs. Wash State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Washington State -6.5

Total: 149.5

Moneyline: UW +225, WSU -278

Pick: Washington State -6.5

It’s senior night. It’s a rivalry game. It’s potentially the last time Washington State will play as a Power 5 member. This one’s a no-brainer for me — take the Cougs to cover. They have their sights set on a Pac-12 title, but before the postseason begins, they will finish the season with a signature win over Washington. The Huskies have struggled on the road in conference play, and their defense does not have the firepower to limit the Cougars at home.