Jake Paul to fight Mike Tyson live on Netflix in July

Mike Tyson is set to take on influencer Jake Paul in a boxing match that will be streaming live on Netflix on July 20. The match will take place at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. At first, we too thought that this was a joke, but it appears the fight is actually going to happen.

Here’s what Paul had to say in a press release on the fight:

“I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson,” Paul said. “My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet, and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.” “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT,” Tyson probably didn’t actually say but is credited as saying in the press release. “It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

So Paul has been apart of this whole influencer boxing movement trying to revitalize the sport. Mostly all of these fights are just for money. This one is DEFINITELY just for money. Tyson has fought somewhat recently but in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. Paul (9-1) most recently fought Ryan Bourland on DAZN this past weekend and won in the first round.

We reached out to DraftKings Sportsbook Director Johnny Avello to give us hypothetical odds on the fight. He’s got Paul as the heavy favorite at -360 while Iron Mike comes in at +300. Again, just hypothetical, so these aren’t odds that DKSB is offering at the moment.