New Game Releases in February 2024

Our large selection of casino games has gotten even larger. Check out the latest additions to our DraftKings Casino game catalog.

By DK.Network.Editors

At DraftKings, boredom is a thing of the past and there’s always something new to play. From slots and video poker to blackjack and jackpots, we’re unveiling the hottest trends and introducing you to titles that put a fresh spin on online casino gaming.

Without further ado, here is the list of games released in February, and the corresponding state where you can legally play from.

New Games for February 2024

Jurisdiction Vendor Game
NJ Slingo 4 Fantastic Fish
NJ, PA, MI, ONT High 5 88 Drums
PA Rising Digital Auspicious Animals
ONT Rising Digital Blazing Creatures
WV ODDSworks Cabaret Royale
MI Spin Cai Fu Emperor Ways
PA IGT Cai Shen's Pot of Wealth Megaways
WV ODDSworks Celtic Goddess
MI SG Charlie’s Angels
PA Inspired Chilli Prize Pots
PA Rising Digital Dancing Lions
WV, CT, CTFX, ONT DraftKings DraftKings Double Deck Blackjack
PA DraftKings DraftKings Sic Bo
WV High 5 Eagles' Flight
ONT Rising Digital Fish Wishes
PA SG Fu Bao Bang LuckyTap
WV WhiteHat Genie Wishmaker Jackpot Royale
WV High 5 Goldstruck Blasts!
MI IGT Gus's Gold Hold & Win
NJ Anaxi In It For The Monet
NJ Pariplay Irish Wilds
NJ Everi Jackpot Inferno
MI Pariplay Jumpin' Jalapenos with Quick Strike
NJ Evolution London Tube
CT Evolution Magic Tricks
WV ODDSworks Medusa's Golden Gaze
ONT Evolution Milky Ways
ONT Evolution Monkey's Gold xPays
NJ Anaxi Olympus 4
WV High 5 Platinum Goddess Power Bet
NJ IGT Precious Panda: Hold & Win
PA SG Quick Hit Blitz Red
PA Evolution Secret of the Stones Max
NJ Anaxi Secrets of the Phoenix
CT, ONT SG Shamrock Money Pot 10K Ways
NJ, ONT Slingo Slingo Hot Roll
MI SG Sweet 16 Blackjack
ONT Evolution Tesla Jolt
ONT Evolution The Cage
WV High 5 The Green Machine Deluxe
WV ODDSworks The Sand Princess
MI SG The Trolls’ Treasure
MI IGT The Wild Life Extreme
PA, ONT SG Thor 10K Ways
ONT Evolution Thor Hammer Time
NJ Anaxi Tiki Totems
ONT Evolution Tomb of Nefertiti
ONT Evolution Tractor Beam
ONT Evolution True Kult
NJ, CT SG Tsai Shen 10K Ways
MI, ONT Spin Ultra Rush Divine Protector
ONT Evolution Whacked
MI SG Wicked Kitty
NJ, MI Evolution Wild Turkey Megaways
NJ Anaxi Wild Wild Emerald
ONT Evolution Year-Round Riches Clusterbuster
NJ, MI, WV, PA, ONT SG Zodiac Lantern Tiger
ONT DGC Bling Bling Penguin
NJ DGC 4 Masks Of Inca
ONT Evolution 5 Families
NJ DGC Akiva Claws of Power
CT DGC Arthur's Gold
NJ, MI, CT Evolution Astronaut
CT SG Bangu Bang LuckyTap
CT WhiteHat Bankin' Bacon Jackpot Royale
NJ Evolution Beach Invaders
WV High 5 Betti The Yetti
CT WhiteHat Blackjack Players Choice (No Surrender)
CT DGC Blazing Piranhas
NJ DGC Bling Bling Penguin
ONT Evolution Blue Diamond
NJ, MI Pariplay Bull Blitz Roses & Riches
NJ IGT Colt Cash Hold & Win
MI DGC Countess Cash
CT IGT Crown of Egypt
MI SG Crystal Magic
NJ, MI, CT Evolution Cyber Attack
MI Greentube Diamond Mystery™ - 100 Imperial Crown deluxe
MI Greentube Diamond Tales: The Ugly Duckling Buy Bonus
PA, WV WhiteHat Divine Links
WV High 5 Dollar Llama
NJ DraftKings DraftKings Double Deck Blackjack
PA DraftKings DraftKings Super Sweeper
MI, PA DGC Eggz! Power Comb
CT DGC Elven Gold
ONT Evolution Finn and Candy Spin
ONT Evolution Fruits
NJ WhiteHat Genie Wishmaker Jackpot Royale
CT SG Gold Bust LuckyTap
MI DGC Granny Vs Zombies
ONT Evolution Hansel & Gretel Candyhouse
NJ Evolution Here Kitty Kitty
ONT DGC Hermes Bonanza
CTFX Everi Jackpot Inferno
ONT Evolution Kitchen Drama BBQ Frenzy
ONT IGT Lion Safari
ONT DGC Luck of the Devil POWER COMBO
PA Evolution Magic Tricks
NJ, MI Pariplay Majestic North
NJ, PA, MI, ONT SG Mine Blast
WV, CT IGT Mistress of Egypt
ONT DGC Mr. Pigg E Bank
NJ Anaxi Nuts and Bolts
WV High 5 Old Mac Dollars
PA Evolution Outlaw
MI SG Panda Blessings
NJ Anaxi Pandagoda
CT, MI WhiteHat Peaky Blinders Jackpot Royale
WV DraftKings Quakey Shakey
WV WhiteHat Rick and Morty Megaways
ONT DGC Runes to Riches
NJ, MI, CT Evolution Sanctuary
NJ Anaxi Secrets of the Phoenix Megaways
ONT Evolution Serial
ONT Slingo Slingo Xing Yun Xian
PA SG Test Your Strength LuckyTap
WV IGT The Wild Life Extreme
NJ Anaxi Tiki Totems Megaways
WV High 5 Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds
ONT Evolution Twin Happiness
PA SG Wealthy Pig LuckyTap
MI Greentube Welcome Fortune
MI SG White Rabbit
PA, CT Evolution Wild Turkey Megaways
NJ Anaxi Winstones
PA WhiteHat Wolf Legend Megaways Jackpot Royale
PA IGT Wolf Ridge
ONT DGC Woolly Wilds MAX
PA Evolution Wrigley's World
NJ SG Year of the LuckyTap
ONT Inspired Stacked Valentine Hearts
NJ SG 10,000 Wonders 10K Ways
ONT Evolution Crazy Pachinko
ONT Evolution Instant Super Sic Bo
NJ, MI Evolution VIP French Roulette

Stay updated on the latest casino games and find new favorites at DraftKings Casino.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV) or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Help is available for problem gambling, call (888) 789-7777 or visit ccpg.org (CT).

21+. Physically present in CT/MI/NJ/PA/WV only. Void in ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms draftkings.com/casino.

