New Game Releases in February 2024

Without further ado, here is the list of games released in February, and the corresponding state where you can legally play from.

New Games for February 2024 Jurisdiction Vendor Game Jurisdiction Vendor Game NJ Slingo 4 Fantastic Fish NJ, PA, MI, ONT High 5 88 Drums PA Rising Digital Auspicious Animals ONT Rising Digital Blazing Creatures WV ODDSworks Cabaret Royale MI Spin Cai Fu Emperor Ways PA IGT Cai Shen's Pot of Wealth Megaways WV ODDSworks Celtic Goddess MI SG Charlie’s Angels PA Inspired Chilli Prize Pots PA Rising Digital Dancing Lions WV, CT, CTFX, ONT DraftKings DraftKings Double Deck Blackjack PA DraftKings DraftKings Sic Bo WV High 5 Eagles' Flight ONT Rising Digital Fish Wishes PA SG Fu Bao Bang LuckyTap WV WhiteHat Genie Wishmaker Jackpot Royale WV High 5 Goldstruck Blasts! MI IGT Gus's Gold Hold & Win NJ Anaxi In It For The Monet NJ Pariplay Irish Wilds NJ Everi Jackpot Inferno MI Pariplay Jumpin' Jalapenos with Quick Strike NJ Evolution London Tube CT Evolution Magic Tricks WV ODDSworks Medusa's Golden Gaze ONT Evolution Milky Ways ONT Evolution Monkey's Gold xPays NJ Anaxi Olympus 4 WV High 5 Platinum Goddess Power Bet NJ IGT Precious Panda: Hold & Win PA SG Quick Hit Blitz Red PA Evolution Secret of the Stones Max NJ Anaxi Secrets of the Phoenix CT, ONT SG Shamrock Money Pot 10K Ways NJ, ONT Slingo Slingo Hot Roll MI SG Sweet 16 Blackjack ONT Evolution Tesla Jolt ONT Evolution The Cage WV High 5 The Green Machine Deluxe WV ODDSworks The Sand Princess MI SG The Trolls’ Treasure MI IGT The Wild Life Extreme PA, ONT SG Thor 10K Ways ONT Evolution Thor Hammer Time NJ Anaxi Tiki Totems ONT Evolution Tomb of Nefertiti ONT Evolution Tractor Beam ONT Evolution True Kult NJ, CT SG Tsai Shen 10K Ways MI, ONT Spin Ultra Rush Divine Protector ONT Evolution Whacked MI SG Wicked Kitty NJ, MI Evolution Wild Turkey Megaways NJ Anaxi Wild Wild Emerald ONT Evolution Year-Round Riches Clusterbuster NJ, MI, WV, PA, ONT SG Zodiac Lantern Tiger ONT DGC Bling Bling Penguin NJ DGC 4 Masks Of Inca ONT Evolution 5 Families NJ DGC Akiva Claws of Power CT DGC Arthur's Gold NJ, MI, CT Evolution Astronaut CT SG Bangu Bang LuckyTap CT WhiteHat Bankin' Bacon Jackpot Royale NJ Evolution Beach Invaders WV High 5 Betti The Yetti CT WhiteHat Blackjack Players Choice (No Surrender) CT DGC Blazing Piranhas NJ DGC Bling Bling Penguin ONT Evolution Blue Diamond NJ, MI Pariplay Bull Blitz Roses & Riches NJ IGT Colt Cash Hold & Win MI DGC Countess Cash CT IGT Crown of Egypt MI SG Crystal Magic NJ, MI, CT Evolution Cyber Attack MI Greentube Diamond Mystery™ - 100 Imperial Crown deluxe MI Greentube Diamond Tales: The Ugly Duckling Buy Bonus PA, WV WhiteHat Divine Links WV High 5 Dollar Llama NJ DraftKings DraftKings Double Deck Blackjack PA DraftKings DraftKings Super Sweeper MI, PA DGC Eggz! Power Comb CT DGC Elven Gold ONT Evolution Finn and Candy Spin ONT Evolution Fruits NJ WhiteHat Genie Wishmaker Jackpot Royale CT SG Gold Bust LuckyTap MI DGC Granny Vs Zombies ONT Evolution Hansel & Gretel Candyhouse NJ Evolution Here Kitty Kitty ONT DGC Hermes Bonanza CTFX Everi Jackpot Inferno ONT Evolution Kitchen Drama BBQ Frenzy ONT IGT Lion Safari ONT DGC Luck of the Devil POWER COMBO PA Evolution Magic Tricks NJ, MI Pariplay Majestic North NJ, PA, MI, ONT SG Mine Blast WV, CT IGT Mistress of Egypt ONT DGC Mr. Pigg E Bank NJ Anaxi Nuts and Bolts WV High 5 Old Mac Dollars PA Evolution Outlaw MI SG Panda Blessings NJ Anaxi Pandagoda CT, MI WhiteHat Peaky Blinders Jackpot Royale WV DraftKings Quakey Shakey WV WhiteHat Rick and Morty Megaways ONT DGC Runes to Riches NJ, MI, CT Evolution Sanctuary NJ Anaxi Secrets of the Phoenix Megaways ONT Evolution Serial ONT Slingo Slingo Xing Yun Xian PA SG Test Your Strength LuckyTap WV IGT The Wild Life Extreme NJ Anaxi Tiki Totems Megaways WV High 5 Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds ONT Evolution Twin Happiness PA SG Wealthy Pig LuckyTap MI Greentube Welcome Fortune MI SG White Rabbit PA, CT Evolution Wild Turkey Megaways NJ Anaxi Winstones PA WhiteHat Wolf Legend Megaways Jackpot Royale PA IGT Wolf Ridge ONT DGC Woolly Wilds MAX PA Evolution Wrigley's World NJ SG Year of the LuckyTap ONT Inspired Stacked Valentine Hearts NJ SG 10,000 Wonders 10K Ways ONT Evolution Crazy Pachinko ONT Evolution Instant Super Sic Bo NJ, MI Evolution VIP French Roulette

