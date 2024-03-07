New Game Releases in February 2024

At DraftKings, boredom is a thing of the past and there’s always something new to play. From slots and video poker to blackjack and jackpots, we’re unveiling the hottest trends and introducing you to titles that put a fresh spin on online casino gaming.
Without further ado, here is the list of games released in February, and the corresponding state where you can legally play from.
New Games for February 2024
|Jurisdiction
|Vendor
|Game
|Jurisdiction
|Vendor
|Game
|NJ
|Slingo
|4 Fantastic Fish
|NJ, PA, MI, ONT
|High 5
|88 Drums
|PA
|Rising Digital
|Auspicious Animals
|ONT
|Rising Digital
|Blazing Creatures
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Cabaret Royale
|MI
|Spin
|Cai Fu Emperor Ways
|PA
|IGT
|Cai Shen's Pot of Wealth Megaways
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Celtic Goddess
|MI
|SG
|Charlie’s Angels
|PA
|Inspired
|Chilli Prize Pots
|PA
|Rising Digital
|Dancing Lions
|WV, CT, CTFX, ONT
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Double Deck Blackjack
|PA
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Sic Bo
|WV
|High 5
|Eagles' Flight
|ONT
|Rising Digital
|Fish Wishes
|PA
|SG
|Fu Bao Bang LuckyTap
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Genie Wishmaker Jackpot Royale
|WV
|High 5
|Goldstruck Blasts!
|MI
|IGT
|Gus's Gold Hold & Win
|NJ
|Anaxi
|In It For The Monet
|NJ
|Pariplay
|Irish Wilds
|NJ
|Everi
|Jackpot Inferno
|MI
|Pariplay
|Jumpin' Jalapenos with Quick Strike
|NJ
|Evolution
|London Tube
|CT
|Evolution
|Magic Tricks
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Medusa's Golden Gaze
|ONT
|Evolution
|Milky Ways
|ONT
|Evolution
|Monkey's Gold xPays
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Olympus 4
|WV
|High 5
|Platinum Goddess Power Bet
|NJ
|IGT
|Precious Panda: Hold & Win
|PA
|SG
|Quick Hit Blitz Red
|PA
|Evolution
|Secret of the Stones Max
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Secrets of the Phoenix
|CT, ONT
|SG
|Shamrock Money Pot 10K Ways
|NJ, ONT
|Slingo
|Slingo Hot Roll
|MI
|SG
|Sweet 16 Blackjack
|ONT
|Evolution
|Tesla Jolt
|ONT
|Evolution
|The Cage
|WV
|High 5
|The Green Machine Deluxe
|WV
|ODDSworks
|The Sand Princess
|MI
|SG
|The Trolls’ Treasure
|MI
|IGT
|The Wild Life Extreme
|PA, ONT
|SG
|Thor 10K Ways
|ONT
|Evolution
|Thor Hammer Time
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Tiki Totems
|ONT
|Evolution
|Tomb of Nefertiti
|ONT
|Evolution
|Tractor Beam
|ONT
|Evolution
|True Kult
|NJ, CT
|SG
|Tsai Shen 10K Ways
|MI, ONT
|Spin
|Ultra Rush Divine Protector
|ONT
|Evolution
|Whacked
|MI
|SG
|Wicked Kitty
|NJ, MI
|Evolution
|Wild Turkey Megaways
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Wild Wild Emerald
|ONT
|Evolution
|Year-Round Riches Clusterbuster
|NJ, MI, WV, PA, ONT
|SG
|Zodiac Lantern Tiger
|ONT
|DGC
|Bling Bling Penguin
|NJ
|DGC
|4 Masks Of Inca
|ONT
|Evolution
|5 Families
|NJ
|DGC
|Akiva Claws of Power
|CT
|DGC
|Arthur's Gold
|NJ, MI, CT
|Evolution
|Astronaut
|CT
|SG
|Bangu Bang LuckyTap
|CT
|WhiteHat
|Bankin' Bacon Jackpot Royale
|NJ
|Evolution
|Beach Invaders
|WV
|High 5
|Betti The Yetti
|CT
|WhiteHat
|Blackjack Players Choice (No Surrender)
|CT
|DGC
|Blazing Piranhas
|NJ
|DGC
|Bling Bling Penguin
|ONT
|Evolution
|Blue Diamond
|NJ, MI
|Pariplay
|Bull Blitz Roses & Riches
|NJ
|IGT
|Colt Cash Hold & Win
|MI
|DGC
|Countess Cash
|CT
|IGT
|Crown of Egypt
|MI
|SG
|Crystal Magic
|NJ, MI, CT
|Evolution
|Cyber Attack
|MI
|Greentube
|Diamond Mystery™ - 100 Imperial Crown deluxe
|MI
|Greentube
|Diamond Tales: The Ugly Duckling Buy Bonus
|PA, WV
|WhiteHat
|Divine Links
|WV
|High 5
|Dollar Llama
|NJ
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Double Deck Blackjack
|PA
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Super Sweeper
|MI, PA
|DGC
|Eggz! Power Comb
|CT
|DGC
|Elven Gold
|ONT
|Evolution
|Finn and Candy Spin
|ONT
|Evolution
|Fruits
|NJ
|WhiteHat
|Genie Wishmaker Jackpot Royale
|CT
|SG
|Gold Bust LuckyTap
|MI
|DGC
|Granny Vs Zombies
|ONT
|Evolution
|Hansel & Gretel Candyhouse
|NJ
|Evolution
|Here Kitty Kitty
|ONT
|DGC
|Hermes Bonanza
|CTFX
|Everi
|Jackpot Inferno
|ONT
|Evolution
|Kitchen Drama BBQ Frenzy
|ONT
|IGT
|Lion Safari
|ONT
|DGC
|Luck of the Devil POWER COMBO
|PA
|Evolution
|Magic Tricks
|NJ, MI
|Pariplay
|Majestic North
|NJ, PA, MI, ONT
|SG
|Mine Blast
|WV, CT
|IGT
|Mistress of Egypt
|ONT
|DGC
|Mr. Pigg E Bank
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Nuts and Bolts
|WV
|High 5
|Old Mac Dollars
|PA
|Evolution
|Outlaw
|MI
|SG
|Panda Blessings
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Pandagoda
|CT, MI
|WhiteHat
|Peaky Blinders Jackpot Royale
|WV
|DraftKings
|Quakey Shakey
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Rick and Morty Megaways
|ONT
|DGC
|Runes to Riches
|NJ, MI, CT
|Evolution
|Sanctuary
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Secrets of the Phoenix Megaways
|ONT
|Evolution
|Serial
|ONT
|Slingo
|Slingo Xing Yun Xian
|PA
|SG
|Test Your Strength LuckyTap
|WV
|IGT
|The Wild Life Extreme
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Tiki Totems Megaways
|WV
|High 5
|Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds
|ONT
|Evolution
|Twin Happiness
|PA
|SG
|Wealthy Pig LuckyTap
|MI
|Greentube
|Welcome Fortune
|MI
|SG
|White Rabbit
|PA, CT
|Evolution
|Wild Turkey Megaways
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Winstones
|PA
|WhiteHat
|Wolf Legend Megaways Jackpot Royale
|PA
|IGT
|Wolf Ridge
|ONT
|DGC
|Woolly Wilds MAX
|PA
|Evolution
|Wrigley's World
|NJ
|SG
|Year of the LuckyTap
|ONT
|Inspired
|Stacked Valentine Hearts
|NJ
|SG
|10,000 Wonders 10K Ways
|ONT
|Evolution
|Crazy Pachinko
|ONT
|Evolution
|Instant Super Sic Bo
|NJ, MI
|Evolution
|VIP French Roulette
Stay updated on the latest casino games and find new favorites at DraftKings Casino.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV) or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Help is available for problem gambling, call (888) 789-7777 or visit ccpg.org (CT).
21+. Physically present in CT/MI/NJ/PA/WV only. Void in ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms draftkings.com/casino.