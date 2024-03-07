Pick on the Spread for UW Milwaukee-UW Green Bay on March 7

Both of the Horizon League’s Wisconsin teams will face each other on Thursday when the UW Milwaukee Panthers go on the road to face the UW Green Bay Phoenix.

UW Milwaukee Panthers vs. UW Green Bay Phoenix (-1, 145.5)

This is a rematch of a game played less than seven days ago in Milwaukee on March 2 when the Panthers picked up a convincing 90-69 victory, but missing in that game was UW Green Bay’s top scorer Noah Reynolds, who will play on Thursday.

Reynolds is one of the highest usage players for any team in the country, averaging team-highs 19.7 points and 4.4 assists per game with nobody else on the roster averaging more than 8.5 points or 2.1 assists per game.

With Reynolds on the floor in the first meeting in December, UW Green Bay picked up a 70-58 win with Reynolds leading the Phoenix with 17 points, though in that game, UW Milwaukee was without their top scorer in BJ Freeman, who is averaging team-highs 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

The problem for the Panthers all season long has been their defensive, ranking 305th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis while UW Green Bay is 222nd, but was 188th in this category prior to the Reynolds injury and allowed 8.8 points more per 100 possessions without Reynolds than with him the past four games.

Where UW Green Bay has shined the most this season is with their perimeter defense, ranking 13th in the country with opponents shooting just 30.3% from 3-point range and faces a UW Milwaukee offense that takes 41% of their field goal attempts in a road or neutral court setting from 3-point range, which is the 88th highest road 3-point shot rate of the 362 Division I teams.

UW Green Bay also is not shy about taking 3’s, taking 51.3% of their field goal attempts in home games from 3-point range, which is the sixth-highest rate in the country. The Phoenix face a Panthers defense that is 218th in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage while the Phoenix actually shoot a lower percentage from 3-point range at home than away from home, making 32.7% of their 3’s when playing in Green Bay compared to 35.6% elsewhere.

Despite the drop in 3-point shooting, the Phoenix average seven points more per 100 possessions at home than away from home while UW Milwaukee sees a drop of 12.4 points per 100 possessions in games played away from home, due in large part to ranking 310th in road 3-point shooting percentage at 29.8%.

With the return of Reynolds coupled with UW Milwaukee allowing opponents to grab 31.2% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound, which ranks 331st nationally, the Phoenix will advance to the Semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament.

The Play: UW Green Bay -1

