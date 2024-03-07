F1 schedule: How Ramadan has moved up 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race schedule

Formula One will be in Saudi Arabia for its next race of the 2024 season. The action begins on Thursday, March 7, with the first practice session and culminates on Saturday, March 9, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. It is worth noting that the typical Formula 1 race schedule has been bumped up a day due to Ramadan beginning on Sunday, March 10.

The first practice on Thursday will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and be followed by the second practice session at noon. The final practice session will be at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, March 8 and will precede qualifying at noon. The race itself is set to begin at Noon ET on Sunday, but for United States viewers, remember that Daylight Savings Time ends this coming weekend, so clocks will be springing forward one hour in the early hours of Sunday morning in states that observe the change.

All events will broadcast on ESPNU or ESPN2, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

It should be no surprise that Max Verstappen has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. Last weekend in Bahrain, he won the pole position, led every lap, and took the checkered flag. Verstappen is installed at -450 and is followed by Sergio Perez (+900), Charles Leclerc (+1200), Carlos Sainz (+1800), and Lewis Hamilton (+2000).

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Thursday, March 7

8:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

12:00 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Friday, March 8

8:30 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

12:00 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, March 9

12:00 p.m. — Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN