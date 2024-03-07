NASCAR schedule for 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 race week in Phoenix

The 2024 NASCAR season continues at Phoenix Raceway this weekend with the Cup Series and Xfinity Series competing. The Truck Series is off this week and returns next week at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The weekend opens on Friday with the Cup Series running practice on Friday at 5:05 p.m. ET. On Saturday, the Xfinity Series runs practice at 12:30 p.m. and qualifying at 1 p.m., with both events airing on FS2. Cup qualifying follows at 2:10 p.m. ET and the Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 (that’s a mouthful) closes Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Both events air on FS1. The Cup Series wraps the weekend on Sunday when the green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. on Fox for the Shriners Children’s 500.

Kyle Larson enters the weekend as the favorite to win the Cup race. He’s installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won last week’s Las Vegas race, which followed a 32nd place finish in Atlanta and an 11th place finish at Daytona. William Byron is the defending champ of this race and is +750 to repeat. Ross Chastain won the championship race held in Phoenix last November and is +850 to win this race.

Byron has the best odds to win the Xfinity race at DraftKings Network, installed at +240. He is followed by Chandler Smith (+550), John Hunter Nemechek (+600), Cole Custer (+600) and Justin Allgaier (+650). Sammy Smith won last year’s race and has +1100 odds to repeat as the winner.

Below is a full rundown of the NASCAR events at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. All times below are ET.

Friday, March 8

5:05 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Saturday, March 9

12:30 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — FS2, Fox Sports Live 2

1 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — FS2, Fox Sports Live 2

2:10 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

4:30 p.m. — Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Sunday, March 10

3:30 p.m. — Shriners Children’s 500, Cup Series — Fox, Fox Live