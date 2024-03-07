NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, March 7

With seven games on Thursday’s main DFS slate, managers have a decent amount of options when it comes to finding value plays for lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Keldon Johnson, Spurs, $4,900

It’s rare to get this level of player in this spot, although Johnson has plateaued during his time in San Antonio. The Spurs forward has been relegated to the bench but is averaging 31.5 minutes per game over the last four contests. He’s averaged 27.75 DKFP during that stretch, including a 36.5 DKFP showing against a solid Timberwolves team. The Kings are on the second night of a back-to-back set and rank 26th in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards, making Johnson a strong value option tonight.

Caleb Martin, Heat, $4,500

Miami’s breakout player from last year’s playoffs has started to emerge again. Martin is averaging 31 DKFP per game over the last three contests, topping 27 DKFP in each one. The Heat forward should continue to see big minutes against the Mavericks, who have been among the worst defensive teams in the league after the All-Star break. Dallas ranks 25th in fantasy points allowed to opposing power forwards, so Martin should take advantage of this matchup.

Moses Moody, Warriors, $4,800

It’s hard to trust Moody given his lack of usage, especially with Andrew Wiggins returning. However, head coach Steve Kerr is playing him more lately and the results have been passable. Moody has been able to deliver nice performances against weaker defensive teams, and the Bulls qualify as such. They rank 19th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings this season. Even though the Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back, Moody should deliver a nice outing.