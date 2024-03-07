Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s games

Even though there are just seven games on Thursday’s NBA schedule, one of the most exciting matchups of the season will be on hand when the Celtics meet the Nuggets in what looks like a Finals preview. Will any Boston or Denver players be featured in the top player prop bets for the day’s action? Here’s a look at some of our favorite plays, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler 25+ points vs. Mavericks (+120)

The Heat star’s official points line is set at 22.5 (over -120, under -110) but I like this alternate line in a matchup where he can take advantage of an opponent struggling to stop people. Butler is averaging 25.8 points per game in his last five games, going over this mark in the last two games. The Mavericks are allowing a whopping 126.7 points per game since the All-Star break, which is 29th in the league. I like Butler to get 25 or more Thursday.

Kevin Durant over 5.5 assists vs. Raptors (-115)

Durant has been all over the place in this category since the All-Star break. He has gone over this line three times in seven games, with one under coming at five assists. There’s a chance he decides to be more aggressive as a scorer which would effectively help the under hit. With Devin Booker still sidelined, I do believe Durant will look to get his teammates more involved. The Raptors rank 26th in opponent assists per game this season, so the matchup is favorable for the Suns star to go over on this prop.

Tyrese Haliburton under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Timberwolves (+100)

The Pacers point guard didn’t play in the previous matchup against Minnesota, but this is not a favorable matchup for him. The Timberwolves rank fourth in opponent three-point percentage, and Haliburton is shooting just 23.5% from deep since the All-Star break. Indiana’s star is more likely to rack up the assists here and although the Timberwolves are without Karl-Anthony Towns, their perimeter defense should remain solid. Take Haliburton to go under this line.

Michael Porter Jr. double-double vs. Celtics (+370)

Porter Jr. has always had the potential to be a third star for the Nuggets, but he’s often settled into a secondary role behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The forward has been on fire since the All-Star break, averaging 22 points and nine rebounds per game on 54/41/100 splits. He’s registered four double-doubles in that span, and came two rebounds short of a double-double in the last matchup against the Celtics. I think the star power in this matchup will give Porter Jr. a bit of an edge as an under-the-radar play, and he should take advantage with his current form.

Stephen Curry over 36.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Bulls (-110)

Curry went over this line in the last meeting against the Bulls, registering 27 points, nine assists and five rebounds. He is on the second night of a back-to-back set, but that hasn’t prevented the Warriors star from being brilliant. In 12 games on no rest this season, Curry is averaging 30.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds. The Bulls aren’t exactly a defensive juggernaut, ranking 22nd in defensive rating on the road. Curry should deliver another standout showing Thursday.