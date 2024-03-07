Celtics vs. Nuggets pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, March 7

The Boston Celtics (48-13) will continue its road trip by taking on the Denver Nuggets (42-20) on Thursday. Tipoff from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado is set for 10 p.m. ET and will air on TNT. This will be the second and final matchup between these two teams, with Denver winning the first game 102-100 in Boston.

Celtics center Neemias Queta is out for the game with right knee soreness, but there is hope he can return in the next week or two. Shooting guard Jaylen Brown is questionable due to a sacroiliac strain, which is an injury to the pelvis/lower spine. Outside of Denver being down small forward Vlatko Cancar for the season, the Nuggets have a clean injury report.

This game is a true pick ‘em at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Denver favored by 0.5 points. Denver is installed at -112 on the moneyline, with Boston as the technical -108 underdog. The point total is set at 221.

Celtics vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -0.5

Boston is coming off a loss, as it blew a lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers, ending a league-best 11-game win streak. Denver is also coming off a loss, as the Phoenix Suns beat the Nuggets 117-107 in overtime the same day. Despite how good the Nuggets have played this year, they are the sixth-worst against the spread, covering in only 45% of their games. The Celtics are 30-28-3 against the spread, Denver is 9-10 ATS after a loss, while Boston is 7-5. This should be a great game and while the Nuggets aren’t known for covering the spread at home, in order to cover here they just have to win. I believe they do at home.

Over/Under: Under 221

Both teams have had more games hit the under this season than the over. 52.5% of Boston’s games have finished below the point total. Denver leads the league with 62.9% of its games hitting under the point total. This game projects to be a slugfest between two teams that project to have deep playoff runs, and I think we see the under hit.