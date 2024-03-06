Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III: Status for game against Mississippi State on Wednesday

The Texas A&M Aggies will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their final home game of the regular season tonight at 9 p.m. ET and forward Henry Coleman III is not expected to be available for the game.

The senior forward has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and missed last Saturday’s 70-56 victory over Georgia. TAMU head coach Buzz Williams said on Tuesday that he didn’t expect Coleman to be available for this contest.

Coleman has been an effective tool for the Aggies throughout the year, appearing in the starting lineup in some games and providing a spark off the bench in others. Through 26 contests, the 6’8” senior from Richmond, VA, has averaged 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. If he’s unable to go, Solomon Washington would most likely step in to fill his spot.

Texas A&M enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 138.5.