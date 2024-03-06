Report: Free agent TE Zach Ertz is signing a one-year deal with the Commanders

The Washington Commanders are signing tight end Zach Ertz to a one-year deal, worth up to $5 million, per Tom Pelissero. With former tight end Logan Thomas hitting free agency, the current expectation is that Ertz will be the starting tight end for Washington in 2024. The Commanders still have the upcoming draft to add to the room, but Ertz should be able to win the position battle against John Bates.

Ertz finished the 2023 season with the Detroit Lions practice squad and that worked in his favor, as he didn’t have to wait until the new league year begins to sign a deal. He gets reunited with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury who is the new offensive coordinator for the Commanders.

Ertz returns to the NFC East and will take on the Philadelphia Eagles twice during the regular season. He spent the first eight and a half years of his career with Philly before being traded to Arizona during the 2021 season. Ertz only played in seven games last season and agreed to a mutual parting with the Cardinals in the hopes that the veteran TE would sign with a Super Bowl contender. He landed with the Lions’ practice squad, but didn’t tally any stats. Ertz has played in 151 career games and has 7,434 yards with 46 touchdowns heading into 2024. Washington is expected to have a new quarterback under center next season, but whether it is Sam Howell or someone new, Ertz should provide an upgrade to the Washington offense.