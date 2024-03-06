NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Wednesday, March 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook

We’re in for another medium-sized slate Wednesday, as 16 teams are in action across the association.

In this article, I’m going to highlight three of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Out of all people, Dean Wade stole the show last night in Cleveland, but Allen has quietly been incredibly effective as a scorer for the Cavaliers lately. The versatile center has racked up at least 18 points in six of his last games.

With Donovan Mitchell sidelined, Allen has stepped into a significantly expanded offensive role, receiving a usage bump to 21% or higher in back-to-back contests. Following last night’s game against Boston, it’s likely that Allen’s workload will continue to grow, as Evan Mobley has been ruled out after injuring his ankle.

In three games against the Hawks this season, Allen has gone over this total just once, but that’s due to his conservative shot volume. In the two games he went under, the big man only took a combined 14 shots.

Over Cleveland’s last two contests, he’s racked up a combined 29 field goal attempts. With that increased volume and Atlanta’s defensive issues, I expect Allen to stay hot in the scoring department tonight.

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Murray’s line feels a bit mispriced, as the star guard has racked up two combined stocks in six of his last nine games.

Williams Jr. is extremely active on the defensive side of the floor, recording two stocks in four straight contests.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Wednesday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

