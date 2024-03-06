Northwestern G Ryan Langborg injury status for game vs. Michigan State on Wednesday

The Northwestern Wildcats take on the Michigan State Spartans on Wednesday evening, and Wildcats guard Ryan Langborg is questionable to play as he continues to deal with an an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined this week. There have been few updates on Langborg’s timeline for return, and his status for Wednesday’s game is unknown.

Langborg averages 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He has missed Northwestern’s last two games, during which they went 1-1 with a loss to Iowa and a win over Maryland. Center Matthew Nicholson sustained a foot injury in their most recent loss to Iowa, landing another blow to Northwestern’s depth as the regular season comes to a close.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are listed as a 9-point underdog. The total sits at 135. Check back ahead of the 7:00 p.m. ET tip-off for updates on Langborg’s game status.