South Carolina guard Myles Stute injury status for game against Tennessee on Wednesday

The No. 17 South Carolina Gamecocks take on the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday evening, and Gamecocks forward Myles Stute is expected to return to the court after missing three games. Stute has been dealing with a sprained knee that has kept him sidelined, but even in his absence, the Gamecocks have kept rolling, winning each of their last three games.

Stute averages 9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. The Gamecocks are currently projected to earn a No. 6 seed at ESPN, but a win over Tennessee here could boost their resume significantly. They currently rank second in SEC standings and will be looking to hold onto that spot ahead of the conference tournament.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Gamecocks are listed as a 5.5-point underdog. The total sits at 140. Check back here before the game tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET for any updates on Stute’s game status for the evening.