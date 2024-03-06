Marquette guard Tyler Kolek injury status for game against UConn on Wednesday

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek missed the Golden Eagles’ most recent game against Creighton after sustaining an oblique injury against Providence on February 28, and he has been ruled out for the remaining games of the regular season. Marquette faces No. 2 UConn on Wednesday and Xavier on Saturday before heading into the Big East Tournament.

Kolek’s status for the postseason is unknown. The Eagles are currently projected to earn a No. 2 seed, but they may struggle in the coming week. Kolek leads the team in assists with 7.6 per game, and scores the second-most points on the team with 15 per game. Marquette already lost to Creighton in his absence, and as they face another major challenger in UConn, the Golden Eagles may see their seed in the Big East drop.

Forward Oso Ighodaro also missed Marquette’s game against Creighton with an illness. He is expected to return for Wednesday’s matchup against UConn and practiced this week.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Golden Eagles are listed as a 5-point underdog. The total sits at 151.5.