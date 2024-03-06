College basketball picks: No. 1 Houston vs. UCF best bet on Wednesday, Mar. 6

The nation’s top ranked team will hit the road tonight as the No. 1 Houston Cougars head to Orlando to battle the UCF Knights. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. Houston defeated UCF 57-42 in their first matchup on January 20 and can claim at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title with a win this evening.

Houston (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) has rattled off seven straight victories heading into this contest and last edged Oklahoma in a thrilling 87-85 road win on Saturday. With the game tied in the closing seconds, Jamal Shead once again showed late-game heroics by burying a game-winning fadeaway jumper with just 0.1 seconds left on the clock. He had 14 points and six assists while L.J. Cryer led the Cougars with 23 points.

UCF (15-13, 6-10 Big 12) had its two-game win streak snapped on Saturday, falling in a 60-52 home loss to Iowa State. The Knights were able to keep pace with the Cyclones, but 22 turnovers an abysmal 1-19 shooting afternoon from three ultimately did them in. Jaylin Sellers led with 13 points in the loss.

Houston completely suffocated UCF in their last matchup, limiting them to a Big 12 record-low 15.9% shooting from the field. The Knights actually scored more points from free throws than they did from shot attempts in that contest. We could be in for a similar outing tonight as UCF still has the least efficient offense in the Big 12 with an eFG% of 45.5%. However, its defense ranks 11th nationally in efficiency and its path to a major upset will be dragging the Cougars down into a defensive rock fight.

What this game means for Houston

As mentioned before, Houston could claim a share of the Big 12 regular season title with a win and would win it outright if Iowa State falls to BYU. That would be the first major milestone checked off for a team gunning for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

What this game means for UCF

UCF is playing for the best possible seed it can get in the Big 12 Tournament and would be the No. 11 seed if the regular season ended at this exact moment. The Knights sit a half game behind Kansas State for the 10-seed and would receive a first-round bye if they were able to pass the Wildcats in the standings. They have to win tonight or else be locked into one of the bottom four seeds.

Houston vs. UCF odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Houston -8.5

Total: 133

Moneyline: Houston -410, UCF +320

Pick: Houston -8.5

Houston has dominated in its first season in the Big 12 and smells blood with the regular season title within reach. While I don’t think they’ll limit the Knights to 15.9% shooting like last team, I do think the Cougars can stifle them enough to cover with ease.