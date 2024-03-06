College basketball picks: Villanova vs. Seton Hall best bet on Wednesday, Mar. 6

The Villanova Wildcats take on the Seton Hall Pirates in a Big East matchup on Wednesday, March 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Villanova (17-12, 10-8 Big East) ranks 24th overall at KenPom and 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Wildcats are coming off a win over Providence and defeated Seton Hall in a decisive 80-54 victory earlier this season. They are currently projected as a No. 10 seed by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, and are part of his Last Four Byes. A weak end to the season could drop them to the wrong side of the bubble.

The Wildcats’ defense holds opponents to 65.4 points per game on average (16th in the nation), but their offense averages just 71.8 points per game, ranking outside the top 200. In their earlier win over Seton Hall, they recorded 11 steals to the Pirates’ four and won the turnover margin.

Seton Hall (18-11, 11-7 Big East) ranks 60th at KenPom and is also a bubble team ranking slightly below Villanova. The Pirates land in Lunardi’s Last Four In, which means that they would have to play a First Four game to get into the field of 64. The Pirates suffered a 30-point loss to UConn in their latest game.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Pick ‘em

Total: 134.5

Moneyline: Seton Hall -108, Villanova -112

Pick: Villanova ML

The Wildcats already handed the Pirates a good old fashioned beat down earlier this season, and with Seton Hall coming off a demoralizing loss to UConn, I like the Wildcats to win on the road. Villanova’s defense should shut down any signs of life here as they play for their spot in the tournament.