NO. 3 REVEALED! DraftKings Sportsbook is Coming Soon to North Carolina: Ranking the Top 5 College Basketball Icons in State History

This series will serve as a countdown from No. 5 to No. 1, with new players being revealed every few days.

Top 5 College Basketball Icons In North Carolina History

No. 5: Stephen Curry

The kid from Charlotte has turned into the greatest shooter in NBA history, but before that he was a hero in his home state at the collegiate level.

Curry wasted no time bursting onto the scene as a freshman at Davidson, averaging 21.5 points and 1.8 steals per game, while flashing elite shooting potential at 40.8% from behind the arc. Steph finished the season second in the nation for scoring among freshman, only behind future teammate Kevin Durant at Texas. The Wildcats finished 29-5 on the year and earned a No. 13 seed in the NCAA tournament, where they lost in the first round to Maryland despite a respectable 30-point showing from the freshman.

In Curry’s sophomore season of 2008, everything changed. Curry bumped up his scoring output to 25.9 points per game, leading Davidson to a 26-6 record and extremely impressive 20-0 conference record. This time, the Wildcats earned a No. 10 seed in the tournament, and Curry proceeded to put the entire country on notice in March. In each of Davidson’s first three games in the tourney, the “Baby-Faced Assassin” put up at least 30 point, leading them through a gauntlet of Gonzaga, Georgetown and Wisconsin. The Wildcats reached their third-ever Elite Eight before ultimately falling to that year’s champions, the Kansas Wildcats. With that improbable run, Curry cemented himself in college basketball history, and will forever be a legend in the state of North Carolina.

Steph returned for one more season after Davidson’s Cinderella run, once again bumping his scoring up to 28.6 points per game, earning consensus first team All-American honors. After the season, he declared for the draft, and the rest is history...

No. 4: Christian Laettner

Iconic doesn’t always mean beloved...

The most hated player in college basketball history cracks the list at No. 4, and Laettner put together quite the resume during his time at Duke.

The 6’11 center helped legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski officially put the Blue Devils on the map. He played for the school from 1988 to 1992, emerging as the face of the team for his final two years, leading Duke to its first two national titles in consecutive years.

The big man averaged over 16 points and seven rebounds per contest throughout his four-year collegiate career, securing every national player of the year recognition after his senior season, in which he racked up 21.5 points and 7.9 boards per game while shooting 55.7% from three.

Laettner holds a myriad of NCAA tournament records, including most points scored, free throws made, games won and games played.

Notorious for his heroics in the clutch, Laettner is best known for hitting “The Shot” against Kentucky in the 1992 East Regional Final. The superstar center beat the buzzer on a turnaround jumper, which immortalized him as one of the greatest college basketball players in history.

No. 3: Michael Jordan

Basketball fans know Michael Jordan as arguably the greatest NBA player of all-time, but he also put together quite the collegiate resume during his time with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

MJ played under one of the greatest coaches in NCAA history, Dean Smith, who was known for orchestrating a balanced, team-first offensive attack. As a result, Jordan didn’t set the world on fire in his freshman campaign. However, the shooting guard did average 13.5 points, most notably hitting the game-winning jumper in the 1982 NCAA Championship game against Patrick Ewing and Georgetown.

Jordan built off that strong first year at UNC with two All-American First Team seasons in his sophomore and junior seasons, averaging over 19 points per game in each campaign. The star guard won both the Naismith and Wooden College Player of the Year awards in ‘84 before declaring for the NBA Draft.

We all know what happened next.

No. 2: ???

Icon will be revealed Friday morning... stay tuned!

