Reignmakers PGA TOUR: Fairway Pt. 1 Details Players Need to Know

As the PGA TOUR season rolls on, DraftKings is launching the game’s second Headline Set: Fairway Pt. 1, as originally noted in our Reignmakers PGA TOUR Year 2 update.

Before getting into the details of the Fairway Set, let’s start with a quick note on Headline Sets, which are new to Reignmakers PGA TOUR this season.

Why Headline Sets are Important in 2024

Cards from Headline Sets carry season-long utility, providing Reignmakers PGA TOUR players the ability to enter into cash AND non-cash Reignmakers PGA TOUR contests year-round!

Fairway Pt. 1 Details

The Fairway Pt. 1 set will feature three (3) types of packs: FIELD, RARE and ELITE+. Fairway Pt. 1 will drop in advance of THE PLAYERS Championship and Fairway Pt. 2 will drop in advance of The Masters.

The first wave of RARE and ELITE+ packs will drop on March 12, 2024.

The FIELD wave will follow on March 19, 2024.

RARE Packs

The RARE Tee Box packs will cost $349.99 apiece and will give players their first opportunity to buy new golfers and rookies and will be the only opportunity to purchase Royal cards in this drop. Each pack is guaranteed to include 1 ELITE+ or ROYAL card and has a chance to include LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier cards.

ELITE Packs

The ELITE Tee Box packs will cost $1,999.99 a piece and will give players the opportunity to start building ELITE+ lineups for THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP (Part 1) and The Masters (Part 2) consisting of six cards from the ELITE+ tiers with one guaranteed LEGENDARY+ card. These packs will give players their first opportunity to buy new golfers and rookies.

FIELD Packs

The FIELD Tee Box packs will be depth packs with all rarities included from Core to REIGNMAKER with three guaranteed RARE+ cards and will cost $29.99 apiece. These packs will include Group 3-5 golfers to add depth to their rosters. More rarity tiers mean more access to boost your collection and access higher-tier contests to win more!

Drop Details

Here is a breakdown of the drop details for the Fairway Pt. 1 Set:

Fairway Pt. 1 Drop Details Set Initial Price Preferred Access Drop Start Time (public) + End Time Waiting Room/Queue Pack Summary Set Initial Price Preferred Access Drop Start Time (public) + End Time Waiting Room/Queue Pack Summary Fairway Pt. 1 Rare+ $349.99 Yes Start: 3/12 5:30 p.m. ET; End: 3/18, 5:00 p.m. ET Yes 6-cards; Rarity: Rare-RM (incl. Royal); Edition Tier: Group 1-3; Guarantees: 1 ELITE+ or Roya Fairway Pt. 1 Elite+ $1,999.99 Yes Start: 3/12 5:00 p.m. ET; End: 3/18, 5:00 p.m. ET Yes 6-cards; Rarity: Elite+; Edition Tier: Group 1-3 ; Guarantees: 1 LEG+ Card Fairway Pt. 1 Field Pack $29.99 Yes Start: 3/19 5:00 p.m. ET; End: 3/28 9:00 a.m. ET Yes 4-cards; Rarity: Core-RM; Edition Tier: Group 3-5; Guarantees: 3 RARE+ card

Learn more about all the Reignmakers PGA TOUR Sets here.

Promotions

Promotions details to follow soon!

New Golfers

Below are the new golfers available:

New Golfers in Fairway Pt. 1 Golfer Golfer Ben Griffin Davis Thompson Justin Rose Matthieu Pavon Sami Valimaki Alejandro Tosti Pierceson Coody Norman Xiong Max Greyserman Chris Gotterup Jimmy Stanger Kevin Dougherty Tom Whitney Ryan McCormick Blaine Hale Adrien Dumont de Chassart Hayden Springer Rico Hoey

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Eligibility restrictions apply. Marketplace purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. ee marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell Digital Golfer Cards on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our How to Play page, Franchise Score page or help center with FAQs!