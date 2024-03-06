Outright winner picks for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off from Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida this week. Because this is one of the PGA TOUR’s signature events of 2024, the field is made up of the best of the best in the sport, who will compete for an increased purse. Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win after taking home the victory two years ago at Bay Hill. The tournament will run from Thursday, March 7 through Sunday, March 10.

Here are our top picks to win it all. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Viktor Hovland +1600

Hovland has had a relatively quiet start to 2024, but he’ll have the chance to remind the golf world of his talents this week. Hovland ranks ninth in the field in total strokes gained in the last six months and third in SG: Off the Tee. Hovland grabbed a T2 finish in 2022 and a T10 in 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and I think we see him heat back up this weekend in this elite field.

Sam Burns +2200

Burns has put together an excellent stretch, grabbing four top-10 finishes in a row in his last four tournaments, including a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open. He’s been so close to getting a win, and this course could finally put him on top. Burns ranks seventh in strokes gained, fourth in SG: Off the Tee and sixth in SG: Putting. He grabbed a T9 in 2022 at Bay Hill.

Jason Day +3000

Day is our longest shot here, but he has been heating up over the last few weeks with a solo ninth at the Genesis and a T6 at Pebble Beach. He ranks seventh in SG: Tee to Green over the last six months, and has actually won this tournament before. He took home the trophy back in 2016, and in 2023, Day grabbed a T10 at Bay Hill.