2024 Northeast Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The Northeast Conference Tournament will run from Wednesday, March 6 through Tuesday, March 12. Eight of the nine teams in the conference will compete in the single-elimination tournament. Teams will be re-seeded after the first round, and every game in the tournament will take place at the campus site of the higher seed.
Central Connecticut State earned the top overall seed in the Northeast Conference. Last year, Merrimack won the conference tournament, but were ineligible to advance to the NCAA Tournament as they were still in a transition period after moving up to Division I. This year, Merrimack will be eligible to play in March Madness if they win the conference title.
2024 Northeast Tournament
Northeast Tournament Bracket
Wednesday, March 6
Game 1 No. 1 Central Connecticut State vs. No. 8 St. Francis, 7:00 p.m. ET
Game 2 No. 2 Merrimack vs. No. 7 LIU, 7:00 p.m. ET
Game 3 No. 3 Sacred Heart vs. No. 6 Wagner, 7:00 p.m. ET
Game 4 No. 4 Le Moyne vs. No. 5 Fairleigh Dickinson, 7:00 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 9
Game 5 Highest remaining seed vs. Lowest remaining seed, 12:00 p.m. ET
Game 6 Second-highest remaining seed vs. Second-lowest remaining seed, 2:00 p.m. ET
Tuesday, March 12
Game 7 Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
Odds to win
All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Merrimack +120
Central Connecticut State +120
Sacred Heart +850
Le Moyne +1400
Wagner +2800
Fairleigh Dickinson +4500
LIU +25000
Saint Francis PA +30000
Northeast March Madness Bids
The Northeast Conference will be a single-bid conference and will not earn an at-large bid. Only the winner of the Northeast Tournament will advance to the NCAA Tournament through the conference’s automatic bid.