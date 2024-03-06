2024 Big South Belt Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The 2024 Big South Conference Tournament will run from Wednesday, March 6 through Sunday, March 10. All nine teams in the conference will participate in the single-elimination tournament to determine which school will earn the Big South’s at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. High Point has the top seed heading into tournament play and is the favorite to win this year. The tournament will take place in entirety at High Point University.

2024 Big South Conference Tournament

2024 Big South Tournament Bracket

Wednesday, March 6

Game 1: No. 8 USC Upstate vs. No 9 Radford, 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8

Game 2: No. 1 High Point vs. Winner of Game 1, noon ET

Game 3: No. 4 Winthrop vs. No. 5 Longwood, 2:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 2 UNC Asheville vs. No. 7 Charleston Southern, 6:00 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 3 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 6 Presbyterian, 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, noon ET

Game 7: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10

Game 8: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, noon ET

Odds to Win

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

High Point -120

UNC Asheville +350

Winthrop +700

Gardner-Webb +800

Longwood +1300

Radford +3000

Presbyterian +3000

Charleston Southern +10000

USC Upstate +10000

High Point went 13-3 in conference play this season to earn the No. 1 seed. They faced losses to USC Upstate, UNC Asheville, and Longwood within the last month, so it’s still anybody’s game in the Big South.

Big South March Madness Bids

The Big South will only send one team to the NCAA Tournament this season through the automatic bid process. For Big South teams that do not win the conference tournament, there will be no at-large path to March Madness, so it’s win or go home.