NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, March 6

There are eight games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, which gives DFS managers plenty of options when it comes to finding value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Sam Merrill, Cavaliers, $4,800

Merrill saw his role reduced after the All-Star break, but the injury to Donovan Mitchell has allowed the sharpshooter to get more usage. The guard is getting consistent minutes over the last three games, averaging 21.9 DKFP per game. The Hawks, who are also on the second night of a back-to-back set, rank 26th in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards. Given Merrill’s ability to get hot from deep and Cleveland’s need for offense with Mitchell still sidelined, there’s a chance for a huge output here.

Kevin Huerter, Kings, $4,700

Huerter had a dud against the Nuggets to snap a nice three-game stretch for him, but he’s bounced back from that with back-to-back 20+ DKFP showings. The Kings guard will have a favorable matchup against the Lakers, who rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards. In two games against LA, Huerter is averaging 20 points, 5.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He’s a strong play tonight.

Lu Dort, Thunder, $4,400

The price tag here is incredible given Dort’s role as a starter for one of the best teams in the league and the opponent. The Trail Blazers have been extremely leaky defensively, ranking 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards. Portland is also in tank mode, playing fringe rotation guys for the majority of the game. That means favorable matchups for Dort, who has hit 25+ DKFP in three of the last five contests.