Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

There are eight games on Wednesday’s NBA schedule, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. That’s a sizable slate for bettors to find great player props to target. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul George over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Rockets (+124)

Houston is one of the better teams in the league at defending the perimeter, making this a tougher matchup for the Clippers forward to get hot from deep. George went over this mark in the last game with six triples, and hit four in his first contest against Houston. The forward has struggled a bit from behind the arc in the last 10 games with a 33.3% hit rate, but he has gone over this line three times with two unders coming at three made triples. I like him to go over this mark Wednesday against a Rockets team that might be a step slower on the second night of a back-to-back set.

DeMar DeRozan over 5.5 assists vs. Jazz (+130)

DeRozan’s official line is set at 4.5 (-160 over, +124 under) but I like this alternate line offering. The Bulls guard has been a solid distributor of late, getting to at least four assists in each of the last nine games and going over this line three times. He’s also registered five assists three times in that span. The Jazz rank 29th in opponent assists allowed per game and are likely to be shorthanded once again in the rotation, so DeRozan should be able to find teammates with ease.

Damian Lillard over 25.5 points vs. Warriors (-115)

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s final status will likely come down to how his warmup feels. If he does sit out, this line will quickly go up. Lillard went for 41 points in Monday’s win over the Clippers, masterfully executing a comeback late without the Greek Freak on the floor. The Warriors just served up a 140-point outing to the Celtics with Boston hitting 25 triples. Lillard has shown he can get hot from deep and even with Golden State’s improved defensive metrics, the Bucks guard should top this line Wednesday.

Domantas Sabonis 15+ rebounds vs. Lakers (+105)

The Lakers are actually 20th in opponent rebounds allowed per game, suggesting they are a bit susceptible in that department. That’s good news for Sabonis, who has absolutely dominated the glass this season. The Kings big man is averaging 13.4 rebounds per game this season and has hit this alternate line in the last two contests. He also got to this mark in both previous games against LA. I think he’s going to easily snag 15+ rebounds as long as the game stays relatively competitive.

Chet Holmgren over 2.5 blocks vs. Trail Blazers (+100)

After a six-game stretch where he averaged 3.3 blocks per game, Holmgren has managed to reject just two shots in the last three contests. This is a good spot for him to change that. Holmgren had six blocks in his most recent game against the Trail Blazers, who’s opponents have blocked 6.4 shots per game this season. That is 29th in the league. The Thunder rookie won’t catch Victor Wembanyama in the award race but he should top this line Wednesday.