3 moves Ravens must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The Baltimore Ravens finished the 2023 season with a 13-4 record atop the AFC North. The Ravens earned a first-round bye in the AFC Playoffs and beat the Houston Texans in the Divisional round. Baltimore lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game 17-10, which ended their Super Bowl hopes.

3 things the Ravens must do this offseason

Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and _______

Baltimore must fill in this blank for their offense. Quarterback Lamar Jackson shoulders a lot of the offensive responsibility and consistently leads the team in rushing. Whether it is a dual-threat running back out of the backfield like D’Andre Swift, or if the Ravens pursue a reunion with Marquise Brown, it feels like their offense needs another weapon to take that next step.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. felt like he filled in nicely, but is a free agent, despite four more void years on his contract that helped to lessen his one-year cap hit. Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay are also hitting free agency, so the Ravens either need to look into a free agent difference maker that they can get on a team-friendly deal or catch lightning in a bottle twice with Zay Flowers 2.0 in the draft.

Sign or Draft Another Running Back

J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Gus Edwards took over as the main running back and finished with 810 yards and 13 touchdowns. Both Dobbins and Edwards are free agents. Baltimore may re-sign Edwards to pair with Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill going forward, but it isn’t a sure thing. Hill has shown flashes, and Baltimore could try and run Mitchell as their starter, but with so many talented running backs on the market in this free-agent class, they could try and sign someone else to breathe fresh air into the backfield and take some of the rushing weight off of Jackson.

Improve the Offensive Line

There are many benefits to having Jackson as your quarterback, but one of the drawbacks is that he often takes off out of the pocket without warning. His offensive line has to be a perfect blend of strength and agility to adjust the protection where it needs to go while also trying to give their quarterback a hole to sneak through. Guards John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler are both free agents. Ronnie Staley is an expensive player that they likely will not be able to part with, but he dealt with injuries all season. Morgan Moses could be a cap casualty, but the Ravens need to just ensure their offensive line fits their high-pace playstyle.