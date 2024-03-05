Pick on the Spread for Indiana-Minnesota on March 6

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been a money making team for bettors all season with a 24-5 against the spread record, but need big straight up wins down the stretch to get into the NCAA Tournament and will look to pick one up on Wednesday when they host the Indiana Hoosiers.

Indiana Hoosier vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (-5, 150)

The Golden Gophers have been a different team when at home as opposed to elsewhere with their defense, ranking 128th in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis, but allowing 24.7 points fewer per 100 possessions when at home than away from home, ranking 44th in points allowed per possession when specifically looking at home games.

On the other end, a Minnesota offense that is 62nd nationally in points scored on a per possession basis and has far less of an extreme home and road splits, gets to face an Indiana defense that entered Tuesday 261st in America in points allowed on a per possession basis.

What has been most costly to Indiana this season is a failure to do the little things as the team is 325th in the nation in turnovers forced per defensive play on defense and are 341st in free throw shooting percentage at 65.6%.

This will allow Minnesota point guard Elijah Hawkins, who is second among qualifying Division I players in the country in assists with 7.5 per game, to run their offense all the more efficiently.

Additionally, Indiana has failed to grab offensive rebounds despite their lineup have very few natural guards and featuring mostly forwards, grabbing 23.5% of their missed shots as offensive rebounds in games played away from home, which ranks 260th in the country.

With Indiana entering having allowed at least 73 points in all four of their road games since the start of February, Minnesota will get revenge for a 74-62 loss the Golden Gophers suffered in Bloomington on January 12 and serve up revenge at The Barn.

The Play: Minnesota -5

