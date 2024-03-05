NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns on DraftKings Sportsbook

18 teams are in action tonight across the association, including a couple of high-profile matchups.

One of those marquee contests is Nuggets vs. Suns, will take place in Denver at 10:00 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s Nuggets-Suns game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Out of all the superstars in this marquee matchup, I’m rolling with... Aaron Gordon?

Yes, yes I am.

The best off-ball cutter in the league — according to yours truly — has been feasting as of late, clearing this total with ease in four straight games. The best part about Gordon’s game is he doesn’t need a lot of touches to produce, as demonstrated by him shooting 55.6% from the field.

That said, the veteran forward has actually seen a bump in usage lately, eclipsing 18% in four of his last six games. One may assume that this isn’t the best matchup to take an offensive prop for Gordon, as he’ll have to deal with Kevin Durant on the defensive side of the floor. While that logic checks out, he has actually dominated in the scoring department against Phoenix over the last few years, hitting this total in four of his last five regular season meetings with the Suns.

I expect more of the same from Gordon tonight in this highly-anticipated contest.

That’s my favorite NBA player prop for Nuggets vs. Suns! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.